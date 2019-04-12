Barker's WWI medals in safe hands

Graham Guth at Rockhampton Military Museum with the medals which were lost on East Street

Rockhampton's Military Museum is looking for the owner of Thomas Barker's war medals.

Three World War I medals were found on the footpath outside Chemist Warehouse on East St last month, and handed in to the museum for safekeeping.

"We get a lot of people come in here to get their ancestor's medals re-ribonned,” said volunteer Graham Guth.

"We've got a bloke out at Keppel does a great job of making them look like new again.”

Historical records report Thomas Garside Barker's medals were issued near Maitland NSW, and he was discharged after a gun shot wound to the jaw in Gallipoli.

He married Ruby May Ball (dec. '53) and their son, Thomas James Barker became engaged to a Rockhampton girl, Jean May McCauth in 1946.

Mr Barker Sr was buried at the Bowen cemetery in 1970.

Mr Guth said the medals would be sent to the Bowen Historical Society if nobody in Rockhampton claimed them.

In a strange coincidence, an army dog tag was found the same week on the south bank of the Fitzroy River.

The Morning Bulletin is waiting for more archival details about what is apparently a World War II dog tag issued to P. J. Roberts.