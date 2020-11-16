Barmaid drove drunk to meet police after they said no

A BARMAID told by police not to drive to meet them because she sounded intoxicated over the phone failed to apply for a work licence before being disqualified, and lost her job.

Lorretta Ann Ebert, 34, pleaded guilty today in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving, one of failing to provide a specimen of breath and one of obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police contacted Ebert at 1am on October 31 by phone wanting to speak to her about a matter.

She said Ebert appeared intoxicated on the phone so police told her not to drive and they would go to her.

Ms King said Ebert told police she could get a lift and would meet them at her place at Cawarral Road.

She said police attended Ebert’s residence and watched as she drove a vehicle, with an adult passenger in the front and a 14-year-old passenger in the back, up to the residence.

Ms King said police approached Ebert with intent to breathalyser her, however she, on unsteady feet, exited the driver’s door and walked into the front yard.

One of the officers grabbed Ebert by the arm and she threatened them with her dogs who were in the front.

The female passenger yelled at police.

Ms King said police had to force Ebert from the front yard.

Ebert refused to give a specimen of breath at first, but when she did, she had a blood-alcohol content reading of .117.

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said her client worked full-time at Cawarral Tree House Tavern as well as Cawarral Convenience Store.

She said Ebert had no drink driving convictions on her history and she surrendered her drivers licence immediately after the offence.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered Ebert to pay $1350 in fines and disqualified Ebert from driving for five months. Traffic conviction only was recorded.

After this, Ebert asked if she could apply for a work licence but was advised she needed to do that prior to having the matters finalised in court.

She left the courtroom saying “I’ve just lost my job”.