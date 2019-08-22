Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barnaby Joyce threatens to quit the Nationals Party. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Barnaby Joyce threatens to quit the Nationals Party. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
News

Barnaby Joyce threatens to quit Nationals

by Ally Foster
22nd Aug 2019 6:58 PM

Barnaby Joyce has said he will quit the National's Party if members of his party publicly declare they have lost faith in him.

Mr Joyce told 7 News that he will resign from his position and sit on the crossbench if at least four members of the state Nationals make public statements saying they no longer support him.

This comes after fellow members of the NSW Nationals reportedly spoke about expelling him from the party for his involvement in the campaign to stop abortion laws being passed in the state.

Mr Joyce gave firey speech at an anti-abortion rally outside NSW parliament this week, claiming the abortion bill that has been put to parliament "is not a reflection of a civilised society".

 

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has threatened to resign. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP
Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has threatened to resign. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP

 

He even organised a series of robocalls, which told recipients that the bill would "legalise abortion for any reason right up until the day of birth".

His strong stance against abortion doesn't reflect that of his party members, with many of his fellow Nationals backing the bill.

As a result of his ongoing campaign against the bill, his colleagues reportedly discussed on Tuesday about ousting him from the party.

In response, Mr Joyce has urged party members to go public with their concerns.

"Lets get out from behind the shrubs and say it publicly," he told 7 News.

"If we can get four (party members) at a press conference to say so, then I will resign."

He lashed out at colleges who told him to stay out of state issues, calling it a "weasel word cop out".

Despite his threat to quit the party, his colleagues don't seem to be taking it very seriously.

"I have no doubt that Barnaby will stay in the National Party," MP Darren Chester said.

If he does choose to sit on the crossbench Prime Minister Scott Morrison will lose his one seat majority.

However, Mr Joyce said even if he does quit the party he will still support "the conservative side of politics".

More Stories

barnaby joyce editors picks nationals party politics quit

Top Stories

    WATCH: Dramatic body cam footage of bridge arrest attempt

    premium_icon WATCH: Dramatic body cam footage of bridge arrest attempt

    Breaking THE vehicle was clocked at 180km/hr trying to evade police along Emu Park Rd

    Time for CQ boaties to speak up or shut up

    premium_icon Time for CQ boaties to speak up or shut up

    News Public forum could be last chance to get new boat ramp on Cap Coast

    Yeppoon Golf Club celebrates 50 years in the community

    premium_icon Yeppoon Golf Club celebrates 50 years in the community

    Golf Members were reminded of the club's milestones throughout the years

    UPDATE: Man in hospital after an alleged assault

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man in hospital after an alleged assault

    Crime The victim suffered from a headache and pain to the jaw