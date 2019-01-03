Menu
Vikki Campion and Barnaby Joyce with son, Sebastian. Picture: Channel 7
Politics

Joyce’s family racks up big travel bill

by Staff writers
3rd Jan 2019 5:16 AM
NATIONALS MP Barnaby Joyce charged taxpayers more than $6000 to fly his partner Vikki Campion and their young son to a conference in Western Australia.

The Australian reports Mr Joyce billed $806 for two nights' accommodation, $4880 for flights and $300 for car travel for the trio.

Vikki Campion and Barnaby Joyce during their first interview since the birth of their baby in June. Picture: Channel 7
The conference, held in the WA town of Katanning in July last year, was dealing with pro-live sheep export.

Local media had reported that organisers didn't want Mr Joyce to attend the conference, however an informal invitation had been extended.

Natalie Joyce, former wife of Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is pictured with her daughters. Daughters (L-R) Odette, Caroline, Julia, Bridgette. Picture: Facebook
WA Farmers Federation president Tony York said there had been debate about whether Mr Joyce should have been asked to speak.

"There was a discussion about whether he should be invited or not and he did get an informal invitation from some of our members," Mr York said. "On the basis of that he came across and we had to find a spot (for him to speak).

Barnaby Joyce with son, Sebastian. Picture: Channel 7
To read more about this article go to The Australian

