Barnacle-covered bottle could have made 14,000km trip here

The barnacle-covered bottle that washed up on a Fraser Island beach this week.

The barnacle-covered bottle that washed up on a Fraser Island beach this week. Contributed

A BARNACLE-COVERED bottle may have traveled more than 14,000km to wash up on a Fraser Island beach.

The bottle was discovered by Fraser Island Retreat manager Jennifer O'Shea as she strolled along the beach near Happy Valley this week.

She waited patiently for the note inside to dry and as it did she found a message written in faded German.

The message, written in German, that was found inside the bottle. Contributed

The date on the letterhead is December, 2016, which means the bottle may have been at sea for three and a half years.

Ms O'Shea shared photos of the bottle to social media this week, with many people trying to decipher the faded message or sharing their experience of finding a bottle washed up on the beach.

She said it had been quiet on the island of late, with travelling restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So discovering the bottle caused quite a lot of excitement.

"It was pretty cool," Ms O'Shea said.

"Every afternoon we go for a walk just outside the valley.

"The bottle's got all barnacles on it."

Ms O'Shea said she'd never made a discovery like that before.

"It feels like you're a little kid again on Christmas Day."

She said it was disappointing the message inside was so faded, leaving her unsure if she will ever be able to contact the person who set the bottle on its journey.

Ms O'Shea is hoping as the letter continues to dry out, the writing on the paper will stand out a bit more.

Until then, she's just enjoying her exciting discovery.