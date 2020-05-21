Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The barnacle-covered bottle that washed up on a Fraser Island beach this week.
The barnacle-covered bottle that washed up on a Fraser Island beach this week. Contributed
Offbeat

Barnacle-covered bottle could have made 14,000km trip here

Carlie Walker
by
21st May 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BARNACLE-COVERED bottle may have traveled more than 14,000km to wash up on a Fraser Island beach.

The bottle was discovered by Fraser Island Retreat manager Jennifer O'Shea as she strolled along the beach near Happy Valley this week.

She waited patiently for the note inside to dry and as it did she found a message written in faded German.

 

The message, written in German, that was found inside the bottle.
The message, written in German, that was found inside the bottle. Contributed

The date on the letterhead is December, 2016, which means the bottle may have been at sea for three and a half years.

Ms O'Shea shared photos of the bottle to social media this week, with many people trying to decipher the faded message or sharing their experience of finding a bottle washed up on the beach.

She said it had been quiet on the island of late, with travelling restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So discovering the bottle caused quite a lot of excitement. 

"It was pretty cool," Ms O'Shea said.

"Every afternoon we go for a walk just outside the valley.

"The bottle's got all barnacles on it."

Ms O'Shea said she'd never made a discovery like that before.

"It feels like you're a little kid again on Christmas Day."

She said it was disappointing the message inside was so faded, leaving her unsure if she will ever be able to contact the person who set the bottle on its journey.

Ms O'Shea is hoping as the letter continues to dry out, the writing on the paper will stand out a bit more.

Until then, she's just enjoying her exciting discovery. 

bottle fraser coast fraser island message in a bottle
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big plans to boost CQ’s tourism

        premium_icon Big plans to boost CQ’s tourism

        Lifestyle Local tourism operators are anticipating a surge in demand next month.

        Police arrest wanted man in Rockhampton CBD

        premium_icon Police arrest wanted man in Rockhampton CBD

        Breaking Police say the arrest was part of an ongoing drug investigation.

        ICY BLAST: Rocky to be as cold as Hobart this weekend

        premium_icon ICY BLAST: Rocky to be as cold as Hobart this weekend

        Weather Time to rug up as the region faces its coldest May day in 42 years.

        ‘Too late now’: No change for Rocky’s show holiday

        premium_icon ‘Too late now’: No change for Rocky’s show holiday

        News Rockhampton show holiday to remain on date set despite Ekka holiday being allowed...