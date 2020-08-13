Barnesy’s essential tip on handling lockdown

Locked-down Melbourne residents are being invited to take part in a collective scream as part of a lighthearted vent at COVID-19 frustrations.

Locked down but not beaten, Melbourne residents are being invited to stand on their front porch and let out a collective scream on Friday.

The choir of pent up frustration will sound at 7pm after last Friday's inaugural event generated interest in the thousands via social media.

About 24,000 people replied they were "attending" last week's Facebook event, initiated by Tess Roberts as a lighthearted way to deal with stage four restrictions and the havoc wreaked by the pandemic.

"Everyone's a bit sad. Just stand on your porch and scream until you feel a bit better. Let's all unite in our shared depression," she posted.

People took to the notion with gusto, uploading videos of themselves doing their best shout.

This was the sound from our front porch for the #Melbourne event, "stand on your front porch and scream," at 7 tonight. I could hear screaming for blocks. Joining in was pretty cathartic too. After a few minutes, but for the sound of rain drops, life returned to eerie silence. pic.twitter.com/WCixmSOPiP — Dr Wade Kelly (@wadekelly) August 7, 2020

Aussie rock royalty Jimmy Barnes also chimed in with some coaching tips highlighting his best warm-up screams.

"I start off a little bit low and then I get higher as I go," he explains in the video before launching into a yell.

"I find having a good scream really lets out a bit of tension, so it's a good thing to do."

Barnesy has offered up his tips on how to nail a scream.

After last Friday's deed, Lia Panas wrote: "Felt really good after screaming my lungs out … literally".

Miriam Fathalla posted: "My throat hurts but my heart is happy."

Ferntree Gully man Sean Icon McVeigh, 35, was also among the screamers.

"I just yelled out and in the faint distance heard a couple more voices," he said.

"I had a bit of a giggle. It was quite entertaining and a bit therapeutic in a weird way."

He is hoping to build on the momentum by organising a repeat event this Friday, urging people to take it as a "lighthearted thing".

"Since the last event was a success, I thought, 'Why not keep it going every Friday night at 7pm at least until the lockdown is over?'

"Just for fun and to get some of that frustration out because of this stupid COVID. It's simple, all you have to do is go outside and scream and let it all out."

