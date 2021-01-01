Barnett's vision for Rocky to ‘prosper in the new year’

Leyland Barnett, one of 17 candidates for Rockhampton mayor, revealed his vision for improving the region should he be elected.

He defined three main policies, the first being a freeze on any increase to council rates for 12 months, and reducing the operational costs of the council itself.

He said the rates freeze would "give people some relief with the COVID virus and help people get back on their feet, especially when we're looking at JobSeeker being removed and JobKeeper being removed as well".

"How we can achieve that is looking at reducing operating costs in council and looking at reducing legal costs and focusing more on mediation and a reduction on the use of consultants," he said.

"As a small business operator, I'm always looking at where I get my supplies from, so I'm always searching for the best option, best value for money when it comes to supplies."

Mr Barnett owns the Evolution In Training driving school in Rockhampton.

He said it cost him about $8800 a year to run one of the driving school cars, and he could use such knowledge to save the council money.

"If we can reduce the use of motor vehicles in the council and if we could possibly reduce 30 motor cars out of the pool, we're looking at a saving of over $260,000," he said.

"Every saving made is a dollar earned. For council operations, if you were to send seven people out to repair a sign that's been damaged on the street … you could save a lot of money there.

"You can look at utilising council resources to save the ratepayers' money in regard to getting projects done in a timely manner and in a cost effective manner."

Mr Barnett's second policy had to do with business development and the creation of jobs.

He said that by advertising Rockhampton's infrastructure, such as the airport and various road and rail networks, the town could become more well known as a "central distribution point for the whole of Queensland".

"We need to create incentives for industry to create jobs in our area," he said. "How we can do that is we can promote our assets.

"The key word is generational jobs. If we have generational jobs, the wealth from those jobs stays in our community and it helps the community move forward."

Mr Barnett's third resolution was to "push for a fair go for small and large investors".

He said that could be achieved by "reducing red tape and providing good, friendly assistance".

"We need to give Rockhampton a fair go to grow and prosper in the new year," Mr Barnett said.

The mayoral by-election will be held on January 23.