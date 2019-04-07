AFL Barometer: Port on Rockliff watch

PORT Adelaide will be sweating on the fitness of Tom Rockliff after he suffered an injury during Saturday night's loss to Brisbane.

The nuggety midfielder was knocked senseless in a collision with Lion Hugh McLuggage just after half-time and didn't take part in the rest of the match.

He didn't appear to lose consciousness, but the 29-year-old, in his first game back in Queensland since leaving the Lions at the end of 2017, will now be monitored during the week ahead of next Saturday's clash with Richmond.

High-grade hamstring strains have left two Bombers sidelined until at least Round 9.

Shaun McKernan - who booted on Friday night - will miss up to seven weeks while Kobe Mutch will miss between 10 and 12 weeks.

"Unfortunately scans today have revealed the extent of the respective hamstring injuries for both Shaun and Kobe," Essendon football boss Dan Richardson said.

"Kobe was sidelined early in the first quarter, while Shaun's was less severe and able to play out the rest of the game.

"While disappointing, both Shaun and Kobe will apply themselves with full dedication to their rehabilitation program over the coming weeks."

Richmond looks set to regain one of its injured premiership stars for next weekend's clash against Port Adelaide after Josh Caddy made it through his VFL comeback game on Friday night.

But the Tigers will likely lose Jayden Short after he dislocated his elbow against GWS on Saturday.

Caddy suffered a setback in February after off-season ankle surgery but played his first game of 2019 in the Tigers' VFL 14-point win against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

The 26-year-old played about 70 per cent game time and appears set to be called up for next Saturday's trip to Adelaide Oval.

He sat the last quarter on the bench after finding important touch in the first three terms.

Caddy split his time between midfield and forward and would be an important inclusion for the clash against the Power as champion forward Jack Riewoldt recovers from his wrist injury.

Josh Caddy successfully made his return via the VFL on Friday night. Picture: Getty

He collected 11 disposals in the first half before finishing the game with 17 possessions.

However, the news wasn't as good for as good for Geelong midfielder Jordan Cunico.

Cunico could have been in line to come into the AFL side to face Greater Western Sydney next Saturday but came from the ground in the hands of the trainers midway through the second quarter with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

He did not reappear from the rooms in the second half.

Richmond livewire Shai Bolton was among the best players, showing flashes of his brilliance to be among the best players.

Mabior Chol was the dominant big man, kicking three goals, while Jacob Townsend worked hard.

ADELAIDE

The only good news for Adelaide out of the loss to Geelong was scans revealing Paul Seedsman had not torn his ACL as first feared on Thursday night.

Paul Seedsman is stretchered off. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz)

He has, however, suffered a "significant" injury and bone bruising that won't be fully understood until later this week.

The bigger worry is their ruck stocks and how long Sam Jacobs will be out for after he missed the loss to Geelong with bone bruising in his knee. Jacobs told Triple M pregame even he doesn't know when he'll be back and admitted there was "a little bit of noise" in there with regard to cartilage damage but that could be 198 games of wear and tear.

For a team that started the season virtually fully fit they suddenly have serious injury concerns but must make changes regardless.

Cameron Ellis-Yolmen dominated in the SANFL for the Crows with 36 disposals, while Darcy Fogarty, Andy Otten and Hugh Greenwood are all still waiting for an AFL game this season. If I was Bryce Gibbs, I'd be nervous this week ahead of selection for the game against North Melbourne at Docklands. Kane Cornes labelled it "the worst 27 disposal game I've seen" and it seems Gibbs doesn't know if he's meant to be playing as an inside mid or across half back, where he went to in a swap with Wayne Milera after half-time on Thursday night.

- Reece Homfray

INJURIES

Paul Seedsman (knee) indefinite

Sam Jacobs (knee) indefinite

Tom Doedee (knee) season

Luke Brown (foot) 4 weeks

Richard Douglas (ankle) 7 weeks

Shane McAdam (calf) 3 weeks

BRISBANE LIONS

INJURIES

Marcus Adams (knee) 4 weeks

Jack Payne - (stress fracture) 4 weeks

Brandon Starcevich (hamstring) 7 weeks

Jack Payne (shin) 1 week

CARLTON

Mitch McGovern is in doubt. Picture: Michael Klein

Mitch McGovern finished the loss to Sydney nursing a tight hamstring and is in doubt for the trip to face Gold Coast.

Is it next stop Northern Blues for VFL gun Mick Gibbons? He is yet to adjust to the AFL tempo with he and Cam Polson struggling to apply strong forward pressure as the Swans' defenders were allowed too many easy exits.

Northern Blues play later today where a few Blues, including Jack Silvagni, will press their chances.

- Sam Landsberger

INJURIES

Mitch McGovern (hamstring tightness) Test

Andrew Phillips (corked quad) TBC

David Cuningham Bruised kidney 1-2 weeks

Charlie Curnow (knee) 1-2 weeks

Tom De Koning (knee) 6-8 weeks

Sam Docherty (knee) Indefinite

Matthew Kreuzer (knee) Test

Darcy Lang (foot) 1-2 weeks

Harrison Macreadie (back) 1-2 weeks

Jarrod Pickett (knee) Indefinite

Tom Williamson back (2-4) weeks

COLLINGWOOD

INJURIES

Lynden Dunn (knee) Indefinite

Will Kelly (ankle) 2-3 weeks

Nathan Murphy (calf) Test

Matt Scharenberg (knee) 9 weeks

Will Hoskin-Elliott (knee) 5-6 weeks

Daniel Wells (foot) 1 week

ESSENDON

They finally seemed back on track and after flashes last week, resembled the Bombers that were touted all pre-season. The way they kicked eight unanswered goals looked scary - albeit assisted by the Demons' defensive worries - after a fortnight of woes. Coach John Worsfold absorbed the spotlight like a sponge and played his typical straight bat to media post-game, but there was evident relief in the rooms after the players seemed able to cast off the shackles and rediscover some freedom. Kobe Mutch missed all but a few minutes of the game after he was felled with a hamstring injury and will face scans, as will forward Shaun McKernan who played through his own hamstring issue. The Lions - who have been impressive so far this season - await at the MCG and with the Bombers on the road back to business, they would have to be confident.

- Lauren Wood

INJURIES

Kobe Mutch (hamstring) test

Shaun McKernan (hamstring) test

Joe Daniher (calf) 1-2 weeks

Cale Hooker (calf) test

Jayden Laverde (ankle) test

Jake Long (shoulder) test

Trent Mynott (hip) test

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (ankle) test

FREMANTLE

GEELONG

Cats coach Chris Scott won't declare his team a definite contender just yet but there's plenty to like about Geelong. Its front half - filled with new faces - is doing the job but the side's greatest strength comes at the back. Mark Blicavs, Tom Stewart and the back-again Harry Taylor are holding the AFL's stingiest defence together in magnificent style, with the run and flair of first-year draftee Jordan Clark an added bonus. Veteran defender Zach Tuohy, forced to watch his club's impressive start to the year from the sidelines, couldn't help but be impressed with the third-gamer's long goal against the Crows.

The good news for Tuohy, and the Cats, is he's nearing a return to football. And Geelong's injury list will further shrink in coming weeks, starting with Cam Guthrie. Onto GWS at the Cattery.

- Ben Broad

INJURIES

Jed Bews (groin) 1-2 weeks

Nakia Cockatoo (adductor) 2-3 weeks

Lachie Fogarty (hip) 2-3 weeks

Jack Henry (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Tim Kelly (ankle) TBC

Mark O'Connor (thigh) test

Scott Selwood (hamstring) 2-3 weeks

Zach Tuohy (knee) 1-2 weeks

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

Mercurcial small forward Toby Greene has missed the past two games for the Giants and has again been listed as a Test as GWS prepares to travel to Geelong. Co-captain Callan Ward will press his claims to return from a knee injury against the unbeaten Cats during the week. Jeremy Cameron and Jeremy Finlayson combined for 12 goals against the Tigers, the latter filling a more prominent forward role with Greene out of the side. The Giants otherwise don't have many key personnel out, with small forward Zac Langdon still a few weeks off from returning from a foot injury. Josh Kelly played his first game of the season and gathered 22 possessions and seven tackles in a welcome return. The Giants defence has been impressive in their two victories to date, restricting Richmond to 10 goals and Essendon to five.

- Tim Michell

INJURIES

Tom Sheridan (calf) TBC

Toby Greene (soreness) Test

Zac Langdon (foot) 2-3 weeks

Jon Patton (knee) TBC

Harry Perryman (punctured lung) TBC

Callan Ward (knee) 1 week

MELBOURNE

Everything hurts that little bit more when you're 0-3. The coach is, too, he admitted after the loss to Essendon, with questions abound at the Demons this week. How does it turn so quickly, after making a preliminary final? Not having the likes of Jake Lever didn't help, with defensive issues seemingly the major sticking point on Friday night, while Steven May's fitness over the pre-season continues to dominate the talk. There has been no connection between each area for Melbourne, and nothing seems in sync as they work hard at one end and fail to capitalise on the other - both ways. Need a reboot and quickly. Can still play finals, but as Dermott Brereton described it, the "character flaws" will be exposed by the better teams of the competition.

- Lauren Wood

INJURIES

Jeff Garlett (shoulder) test

Mitch Hannan (knee) 4-7 weeks

Jay Kennedy Harris (leg) 9 weeks

Jake Lever (knee) 4-7 weeks

Jordan Lewis (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Steven May (groin) test

Joel Smith (groin) 3 weeks

Charlie Spargo (jaw) test

Aaron vandenBerg (ankle) 2-3 weeks

Guy Walker (shoulder) indefinite

PORT ADELAIDE

The whole week is likely to be Tom Rockliff watch, because the former Brisbane captain has had a great start to the year only to cop a concussion against his former team. Dougal Howard had a game to forget and Willem Drem was quiet.

Joel Garner was the travelling emergency and is banging loudly on the door for the Power. Todd Marshall was dropped for the weekend but everybody knows his potential.

Hamish Hartlett was very close to return from injury this week, as was Matthew Broadbent. Richmond has looked up and down this year and there is much to like about Port Adelaide's start. The home ground advantage swings it in the Power's favour. Port in a close one.

- Jesper Fjeldstad

INJURIES

Tom Rockliff (concussion) TBC

Jack Watts (broken leg, dislocated ankle) Indefinite

Karl Amon (knee) 4-5 weeks

Charlie Dixon (leg/ankle) TBC

Jarrod Lienert (knee) 1 week

Jake Patmore (knee) Season

Sam Hayes (knee) 5-7 weeks

RICHMOND

The Tigers effectively played with 21 after Jayden Short dislocated his elbow and was in a sling from the opening minutes of their loss to GWS Giants. Damien Hardwick has three holes to fill in defence for the next few weeks, with Short and Bachar Houli missing from the halfback line and Alex Rance out for the rest of the season. Jack Riewoldt will also be out for most of April with an arm injury, stretching Richmond's depth. Noah Balta was recalled to fill the back-up ruck role with Shaun Grigg out indefinitely with a knee injury. First-gamer Sydney Stack should hold his spot for at least a few weeks after he was one of Richmond's best on debut, while Josh Caddy is expected to return after featuring against Geelong in the VFL. Jack Ross could also be in line to debut after he had 21 disposals and 10 tackles against the Cats. Ross was taken at pick No.43 in last year's draft and has been listed as an emergency in the early rounds.

- Tim Michell

INJURIES

Jayden Short (elbow) TBC

Ben Miller (appendicitis) 1-2 weeks

Bachar Houli (hamstring) 1-2 week

Jack Riewoldt (arm) 4 weeks

Shaun Grigg (knee) indefinite

Alex Rance (knee) season

SYDNEY SWANS

Sydney must replace Jarrad McVeigh and Will Hayward for Thursday night's clash against Melbourne.

James Rose (39 disposals, 10 clearances and four goals) put in a brilliant NEAFL performance while former Roo Ryan Clarke and James Rowbottom also impressed.

Reserves coach Jeremy Laidler kept some of his players on limited minutes in the second half, given the five-day turnaround.

How will Buddy's body pull up given the short break and small pre-season?

- Sam Landsberger

INJURIES

Jarrad McVeigh (Quad) TBC

Will Hayward Jaw TBC

Heath Grundy Back Test

Matthew Ling Toe Indefinite

Jack Maibaum Knee Season

Daniel Menzel Groin 2-3 weeks

Sam Naismith Knee TBC

Nick Smith Hamstring TBC

Durak Tucker Knee Indefinite

WEST COAST

INJURIES

Liam Duggan (knee) 1 week

Kurt Mutimer (Achilles) Test

Jarrod Cameron (foot) Test

Willie Rioli (foot) 5-6 weeks

Nic Naitanui (knee) Indefinite