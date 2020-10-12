Barra Bash lures hundreds for two-day competition

NEARLY 200 anglers helped make the 2020 Fitzroy River Barra Bash a success last week, despite the precautions required for COVID-19.

In total, 180 anglers from across the state hit the water on October 8 and 9 to earn their share of $20,000 in cash and prizes at the Rockhampton event.

Frenchville Sports Club ran the event for the third year in a row.

The club’s general manager Damien Massingham said he was always determined for the event to go ahead, even when coronavirus started to affect Queensland.

“We had fantastic weather and were delighted with the event’s results,” Mr Massingham said.

“Over 240 Barramundi and Threadfin Salmon hit the deck over the two day fishing competition, with the largest Barramundi coming in at 98cm and the largest Threadfin Salmon coming in at 134cm”.

Event sponsors Team Edge Rods took out first place for Most Metres of Barramundi at 1039cm.

Beer n Bundy Boys was close behind at 949cm, and Team Renegade landed third with 921cm.

Individual Biggest Barramundi went to Benny Durkin from Barra Freaks, who caught a 98cm fish, and Cameron Wellsteed took out Individual Biggest Threadfin with a 134cm catch.

Event MC Steve Lill said: “The river system is the cleanest it’s been in a long time and is bursting with prawns which makes it hard as an angler in a lure only competition, however is really great to see for the Fitzroy Delta Eco-System”.

The Fitzroy River Barra Bash was sponsored by the following organisations: Tourism and Events Queensland, Rockhampton Regional Council, Livingstone Shire Council, Channel 7, Lion Nathan, Matai Sports Wear, Bidfood, Barra Jacks, Bluefin Sports, Coca-Cola, Morrison CQ Agencies, POSCOM, Diageo, CommsCentre, Linbridge Builders, Venom, Capricorn Enterprise, Daiwa, Edge Rods, Humminbird, Minn Kota, Fishtec Solutions, EJ Todd, Rapala, Shimano, Storm, Zerek, Guided Fishing Downunder, Samaki, and Bush n Beach Fishing Magazine.