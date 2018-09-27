Barra classic proves to be major win for CQ region

THE Fitzroy River has proven itself to be a major draw card for anglers.

Over the weekend, a successful fishing competition has seen 43 teams catch 58 barramundi.

The Women That Fish Barra Classic which was held over three daysbecame one of the most successful tournaments since it started in 2012.

The largest barramundi caught during this years' competition was 880mm.

Acting general manager of Advance Rockhampton, Chris Ireland said annual fishing competitions are now seeing record participant numbers.

"Each year continues to get better and better for fishing in Rockhampton which is why Advance Rockhampton is committed to supporting the recreational fishing industry so we can really drive home the message that we are the home of Barra,” Mr Ireland said.

"Since the introduction of net free zones almost three years ago, Advance Rockhampton's Recreational Fishing Strategy is moving from strength to strength, with a large focus on marine infrastructure, charter operators, fishing experiences and events all designed to reinforce the Rockhampton Region is home of the Barramundi.

"Earlier this year we launched our Fishing in the Fitzroy campaign to promote the fact that Rockhampton is the most accessible, compact and productive Barramundi fishery in Australia.

"It's exciting to see that the word is spreading through social media and through our promotional assistance to local fishing charters.

"We are really seeing the results with increased fishing tourists and annual competitions like Women That Fish and the Barra Bounty who say 2018 has been their most popular year yet.”

Following the success of the competition, keen anglers now look forward to the city's biggest competition, the Rocky Barra Bounty in October.

The competition has already seen 80 teams registered as the event heads into its 20th year.

"Our region is one of the only places you can catch a trophy size Barramundi in the city limits. But you don't always need to be on the water to snag a fish, there have been plenty of success stories from people dropping a line over the boardwalk or from the jetty in the CBD too,” Mr Ireland said.

"Barramundi season is closing on the 1 November so fishermen really only have the next six weeks to come and visit the Region, hop on the water and try their hand at catching a trophy fish until next year.”

Next year's fishing events are being finalised now and anglers are encouraged to get in early for these events to make sure that they don't miss out.