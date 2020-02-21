Barra contest returns to fishing mecca

GEARING UP: Damien Massingham and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said this year's Barra Bash will be bigger and better than ever.

ANGLERS eager to indulge in their inner Rex Hunt will this year have the ultimate opportunity.

The news comes after Frenchville Sports Club officials today launched the return of its beloved fishing tournament in Rockhampton.

Now in its third year, the Barra Bash has risen to become a staple in Rockhampton City’s social calendar and even attracts keen anglers from around the nation.

Manager of Frenchville Sports Club Damien Massingham said participants can expect this year’s catch and release event to be bigger and better – with a cash prize of $20,000 up for grabs.

“It’s the third year of the Barra Bash, and this year has enabled us to really build upon the event and broaden our message.”

Because of this, organisers have this year increased participant numbers, having raised the initial limit of 80 teams to now sit at 100.

Another addition to the competition line-up is the chance to win a Stessl Pro Boat and Yamaha Motor valued at $30,000.

Mr Massingham assured the public that the event is open to any person over the age of 18 and that those with limited fishing experience need not be deterred.

“We’re really proud that this is a community event, and yes everyone is certainly welcome to join and get involved, whatever skill level.”

As for the community, Mr Massingham believes there is no better place to host the event than Rockhampton, particularly given its reputation as fishing mecca.

“A number of years ago the QLD government stopped commercial netting in the Fitzroy river, so the barramundi are coming back in droves.”

“We’re leveraging off the fact that we’ve got a really healthy water system in the Fitzroy. And now we can truly claim the area as a world class barramundi fishing destination.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke reinforced Mr Massingham’s sentiment.

“The Barra Bash is an absolutely wonderful event for Central Queensland. It is so great for the community – for businesses, for the locals and for tourists to come experience the fishing mecca that is Rockhampton.”

Registrations are now open online at fitzroyriverbarrabash.com.au

–

Barra Bash 2020

When: 13-16 March

Where: Fitzroy River, Rockhampton

Team Registration: $$450