Barra now off-limits until 2020

BARRAMUNDI are off limits now until midday on February 1.

Over the barramundi closed season we still have a few options for those addicted to them. Within a few hours’ drive is Awoonga and Callide in the south and to the north are Peter Faust, Eungella, Teemburra and Kinchant Dams all with good stocks of barramundi.

Some of the fish in the dams are huge with reported fish in some case well over 1200mm. This makes the time and effort that much sweeter.

The dam take limit in the tidal closed season is one fish per person.

Ironpot, Ritamada, Findlay’s, Farnborough, Bangalee, Pelican, Claytons, Quartz, Wedge, Man and Wife, Halftide Rocks, Hanna’s, Forty Acre, Ross’s Reef, Square Rock, Outer Rock, Greasy Alley, Barren and The Rosslyn Bay Harbour wall all can show lesser mackerels at this time of year. Chromies like taipans and flashas are the go for the lure guys. High speed spinning gets them worked up to the point where they will grab nearly anything that shines if it is retrieved fast enough. The old floating pilly is still the go for anyone else who doesn’t like to spin.

Be aware of size and take limits as there are lots of fish around and the majority are under sized.

Spanish mackerel have mainly been the local fish over the previous month and as we move toward Christmas we will see the passing schools hit the local spots. Any of the usual spots from Conical, Man and Wife, Outer Rock, Barren Liza Jane, The Pinnacles. Flat, Perforated and Manifold are all worth a shot. When you see birds working and no fish breaking the surface chances are it is mackerel.

When the fish are breaking the surface it will be mostly any of the tunas or bonito depending on the size.

Reefies have been in top form in both quality and quantity of late. The closer bait grounds have been producing some big largemouth nannygai early in the morning. We try to stop and put a few live yakkas and scad into the boat on the way through to the deeper red emperor spots. Lately as we have pulled in the first string of baits, one of them has been sent back down live. The results have been exceptional nannies. We only ever get one or two at a time before they shut down.

The estuaries are going great as the weather warms up the fish have come on. Grunter, queenies, king and blue salmon. Whiting, flathead, bream, fingermark and mangrove jack. Mudcrabs have started getting a bit bigger although all the small just legals have been closest to full.

Thanks to Bluefin Sports, The Secret Spot, Kalka Bait and Tackle, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine and Cooee Bay Marine the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ.

