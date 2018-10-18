Barra playing hard to get as bounty comes to close

FISHING FRENZY: Jeff Dyne pictured last year with the fish that won him the title.

FISHING FRENZY: Jeff Dyne pictured last year with the fish that won him the title. Contributed

LAST year's winner Jeff Dyne is vying for the tittle of the Rocky Barra Bounty again this year.

Officially kicking off on Tuesday, more than 100 fish were caught on the opening morning.

Rockhampton Regional Council contributed $2,500 to the Barra Bounty this year, pooling the total cash, prizes and giveaways to more than $40,000.

It is a tag and release event, and at the time of the first event in 1999, was the first event to introduce photographing fish and releasing them instead of weighing them and taking them to the event site.

In the early days, disposable cameras were used.

It doesn't look good for Mr Dyne to reclaim his winning title.

In two days, he has caught 10 barramundi. He has some catching up to do as others have caught 17.

"Not the best....our conversion rate hooking the fish but getting it into the boat is a different story,” he said.

Across the Fitzroy, Mr Dyne said there was "plenty of catchers around the place”.

As of 3.30pm yesterday, the live online scoreboard said there had been 325 barramundi caught with a total length of 205,575mm and total weight of 1,032.76kg.

Mr Dyne moved to Rockhampton five years ago from the Sunshine Coast. He had never come across barrra fishing before.

He is impressed by how much ishing in the region has ramped up during his short time in town.

"We have the boat ramps on both sides of the river now... with the net free zones it will bring more tourists here for sure,” he said.

"They will be coming here rather going to the (Northern) Territory.”

This year is the fourth time Mr Dyne has entered the bounty.

"It's just good to have fish for two-and-a-half days, fish with the brother....plenty of laughs... plenty of mates do it,” he said.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin from his boat on the Fitzroy River, he said Tuesday's weather was great but yesterday was a bit windy.

"Either way we are all catching fish so we are all good,” he said.

Mr Dyne's boat is only a "standard run-about... nothing fancy or flash”.

"With sounder technology you can find fish anywhere.... whether you can get them to bite or not is the biggest thing,” he said.

The bounty ends this afternoon.