Barrage down but ‘healthy’

The barrage on the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton's city centre

As other dams and water ­storage facilities hit all time lows, the Rockhampton Barrage has cruised through the driest year in 81 years at a healthy level.

As it stands today, the storage levels are at a “healthy” 74 per cent capacity, albeit down 25.7 per cent since last year ­according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Councillor Neil Fisher, Chair of the Airport, Water and Waste committee said the Fitzroy Basin’s large catchment (see page 4) area was to thank for Rockhampton’s ­sturdy water security.

“We are very fortunate that the Fitzroy River catchment is very large and all it takes is a good storm from behind the mountain ranges of Mackay in the north, Taroom in the south and the Carnarvon in the west to top up our water supply,” he said.

According to Mr Fisher, water restrictions remained a long way off, but he said residents should remain waterwise nonetheless.

“At the moment the barrage storage is sitting at about 74 per cent – to put that in ­context, water restrictions don’t kick in until they fall to 44 per cent,” Cr Fisher said.

Cr Neil Fisher in Eddie Hudson room.

“The drought continues to have an impact but we’re ­keeping a close eye on future rainfall predictions, especially around February and March during the typical height of the wet season.”

“In the meantime, we would encourage everyone to just be really mindful of how much water they’re using.”

Cr Fisher said following ­waterwise tips like watering at night to reduce evaporation, mulching your gardens and shorter showers would all help prolong the high levels at the Rockhampton barrage.

“While the barrage is still at a healthy level, we don’t take anything for granted and that’s why it’s important for people to think about their water consumption,” Cr Fisher said.

“When it comes to our water, the message I want our community to hear is be wise but don’t worry.”

The barrage has 44,255ML available.