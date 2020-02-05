Menu
Fitzroy River barrage on February 4, 2020 with the gates open as the storage level reached 100 per cent capacity at 3.30am that morning.
News

Barrage gates open as it reaches 100 per cent capacity

vanessa jarrett
5th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
JUST two weeks ago the ­Fitzroy River barrage was at the lowest it had been in 10 years, but the rain gods have blessed Central Queensland, resulting in a massive turn around yesterday.

Rockhampton Regional Council’s water committe chair Neil Fisher was pleased as punch to announce that as of 3.30am yesterday, the ­barrage was back at 100 per cent capacity.

Fitzroy River Water manager Dr Jason Plumb said in about 26 hours the barrage rose almost 1.4 metres in height, filling from 69 per cent to 100 per cent.

This amount ensures two years’ water supply.

Cr Fisher said the region was incredibly lucky to have such a reliable water supply available.

Rockhampton region Airport, Water and Waste Chair Councillor Neil Fisher.
In the 50 years since the barrage started operating it has refilled every year without fail.

“The way our river system works means that we can benefit from rainfall up to 500 kilometres away, and the barrage can refill incredibly quickly,” Cr Fisher said.

“It’s a marvellous river system.

“All of that rain around Carnarvon Gorge and ­Arcadia Valley, there was significant falls in the ­Mackenzie River, Isaac River... even though we have seen very little rain compared to other centres, it all comes into the river system that eventually works its way to Rockhampton.

“While this is fantastic news, the fact that the level of the barrage did fall so low is also a reminder that we should not take our water supply for granted.”

Fitzroy River flowing yesterday.
Dr Plumb said it was always incredible to see how quickly the barrage could refill.

“That’s 15,000ML that was added to our storage in just over one day – which is ­certainly reason to celebrate,” he said.

Plans have begun to raise the barrage, with an ­estimated completion date of December next year.

The $200,000 project would involve the barrage gates and structure being raised by 50cm, allowing for an extra 10,000ML of water storage.

Dr Plumb said this would almost double the region’s water security.

“If we ever get one of those really shocking droughts like they did in the early 1900s it would give us extra capacity,” Cr Fisher said.

