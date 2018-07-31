Deadly catch: New disease threat hits seafood

A DISEASE similar to the deadly virus that inundated Queensland's prawn industry is posing a "real and present danger" to barramundi in Australia, a leading industry expert said.

The Australian Barramundi Farmers Association vice-president Ken Chapman said scale drop syndrome - which is currently in Asia - posed a threat Down Under due to the country's large barramundi imports.

More than half of all barramundi consumed in Australia is imported from Asia.

State Agriculture Minister Mark Furner acknowledged SDS was one of the highest risks to barramundi farming in Australia, however he said the cause was not understood well.

Mr Chapman, who owns barramundi farms in Townsville and Bowen, said because of Australia's high imports of fresh fish, the risk of the disease spreading was "clear and present".

"The government (state and federal) is asleep at the wheel, doing nothing," he said.

"You'd think all barramundi is from Australia - well it's not, 70 per cent is imported and there are a couple of really bad diseases spreading through southern East Asia."

Mr Chapman said white spot disease was spread by people buying prawns and using them as bait in creeks outside prawn farms.

Fish Factory owner Andrew Solomon with a Queensland-farmed barramundi. Picture: Tara Croser

"The virus has been like a tea bag and dangled in the water," he said.

"This (barramundi) would be the same. You're not going to be using fillets of fish for bait, but you can use fish frames for crab pot bait."

Mr Chapman said fish should not be imported unprocessed from known disease areas.

"They're (government) asleep at the wheel in terms of biosecurity of imported seafood; they're just not doing it," he said.

"The idea of these horrible diseases being imported into barra farms and the wild environment - you don't even like to think about it, but it's a real and present danger."

SDS is not listed as a notifiable disease by the World Organisation for Animal Health, but any significant mortalities that indicate the disease may be at a barramundi farm in Queensland should be reported to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Mr Furner said barramundi farmers in Queensland could access a subsidised veterinary diagnostic investigation of any samples that were suspected of disease.

"Biosecurity Queensland has experts in aquatic animal health in the Biosecurity Sciences Laboratory and in north Queensland who are ready to respond to suspected disease in the wild or on farms," he said.

"Barramundi farmers can be confident that any known serious disease will be identified quickly wherever it happens."

The Federal Government recently announced biosecurity funding, including $36.5 million to create a team of biosecurity analytics specialists to help determine passengers, countries and imports that were likely to bring in pests and diseases.

A Federal Department of Agriculture and Water Resources spokesman said the Government enforced stringent import conditions for barramundi around scale drop disease.

"All farmed and wild-caught finfish, including barramundi, may only be imported if they are free from visible disease," he said.

"The department is closely monitoring scale drop disease occurring in Southeast Asia that affects barramundi."

The Fish Factory owner Andrew Solomon said his Morningside business stocked only seafood from Australia and New Zealand.

"The quality of our waters is far superior than overseas," he said.

"Our barramundi is sourced from Queensland farms. We try to support as much local as possible."

Suzannah Salam from Torres Straits Seafood with two tropical rock lobsters (Crayfish) on Thursday Island. Picture: Marc McCormack

Lobster season closed

TORRES Strait fishers fear a Chinese takeover of Queensland's $35 million tropical rock lobster industry amid claims of looting by outsiders.

They believe a bid by Chinese conglomerates to buy the state's biggest commercial lobster fleet should trigger national security concerns.

Tensions are at boiling point over yesterday's unprecedented shutdown of the lucrative lobster trade - ordered by the Australian Fisheries Management Authority because the year's entire quota has already been exhausted.

"We've been left high and dry to cope with the disaster of this closure,'' lobster diver Edmund Tamwoy told The Courier-Mail on Thursday Island yesterday. "It's a nightmare.''

Thousands of islanders rely on lobsters for their livelihoods in the atolls between Australia and PNG.

Lobster diver Thomas Fuji, who represents about 360 islander licence holders, said lobsters had been looted by outsiders and illegal foreign fishers.

"And now we are the ones with no income because the entire quota has been vacuumed up four months before the end of the season," he said.

It is estimated the shutdown will cost Torres Strait businesses and fishers $13 million in lost revenue.

Locals claim Chinese interests are now circling the MG Kailis seafood giant - the nation's biggest exporter of live lobsters - with a potential multimillion-dollar bid as the financial pressures of the shutdown make it ripe for a takeover offer.