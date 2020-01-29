Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barrel - McKayla Patterson competing in the senior youth section of the Capricorn Classic Barrel Races at Paradise Lagoon.
Barrel - McKayla Patterson competing in the senior youth section of the Capricorn Classic Barrel Races at Paradise Lagoon.
News

Barrel race event to bring in out of town competitors

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
29th Jan 2020 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREPARATIONS have begun for the annual Australian Barrel Horse classic to be held in June.

A report went before the Rockhampton Regional Council Community Services Committee on Tuesday with a request for major sponsorship.

The ABHA Capricorn Coast Annual Martin Saddlery Classic will be held from June 13 to 14 at Paradise Lagoons.

The event is ABHA Capricorn Coast Circuit Inc’s premier annual regional event and has grown over the past 15 years.

It is noted the event showcases the depth of CQ talent and attracts competitors from all over Australia. The competitors who do well go on to compete in the finals in Tamworth in September.

More than 400 riders competed in the youth and open sections last year. About 250 competitors and spectators were from out of town.

The club requested $5000 from council for event.

abha capricorn coast barrel racing paradise lagoons
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Man sets fire to car in alleged arson attack

        premium_icon WATCH: Man sets fire to car in alleged arson attack

        Crime The car driver is accused of evading police the night before and the vehicle was found abandoned with cash and drugs inside.

        Thirsty dams rising after heavy weekend falls

        premium_icon Thirsty dams rising after heavy weekend falls

        News The rain clears but the rivers are expected to flow.

        COURT: 96 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 96 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.