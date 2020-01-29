Barrel race event to bring in out of town competitors

Barrel - McKayla Patterson competing in the senior youth section of the Capricorn Classic Barrel Races at Paradise Lagoon.

PREPARATIONS have begun for the annual Australian Barrel Horse classic to be held in June.

A report went before the Rockhampton Regional Council Community Services Committee on Tuesday with a request for major sponsorship.

The ABHA Capricorn Coast Annual Martin Saddlery Classic will be held from June 13 to 14 at Paradise Lagoons.

The event is ABHA Capricorn Coast Circuit Inc’s premier annual regional event and has grown over the past 15 years.

It is noted the event showcases the depth of CQ talent and attracts competitors from all over Australia. The competitors who do well go on to compete in the finals in Tamworth in September.

More than 400 riders competed in the youth and open sections last year. About 250 competitors and spectators were from out of town.

The club requested $5000 from council for event.