Rockhampton mother of two, Ashleigh Rayner, is reaching out for donations for treatment to combat her fading vision.
Barrel racing mum reaches out to fight her fading vision

Steph Allen
by
11th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
ROCKHAMPTON woman Ashleigh Rayner fears one thing more than anything, and that's not getting to see her children grow up.

The 25-year-old mother of two, was diagnosed with a degenerative eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa when she was just six.

"I may look normal from the outside but I'm slowly going blind,” she said on her Facebook page.

With no known cure, Ashleigh had held onto the hope that one day cutting edge technology would be able to halt the disease.

She had spent everyday taking in as much of the physical world as she could, determined to savour every moment while she could.

She has a passion for training horses and competing in barrel racing which becomes more difficult each day.

However, a couple of months ago, Ashleigh stumbled across a new treatment that may be the answer she was looking for.

That treatment is in Berlin, Germany.

"I need treatment ASAP to keep as much sight as I have left,” Ashleigh said.

"Most of you take your sight for granted.

"I only wish I could see into the darkness like most of you can. I only wish lights or sun didn't hurt my eyes. I only wish I could see my kids grow up and see their kids.”

But without the help of the charitable public, these dreams of Ashleigh's may never come to fruition.

The treatment has had success in dramatically healing dead cells within patients within just two patients.

Ashleigh reached out to the public on charitable website, GoFundMe, to help raise funds for the expensive treatment.

The clock is ticking for Ashleigh, who not only is slowly losing her sight, but also has fluid on her macular, which requires immediate attention.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/5yajrgo

