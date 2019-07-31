Barry, let's work on a great levee result for Rocky

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow overlooks the Fitzroy River with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk as the state's leader arrived in Rockhampton to hear first hand the emergency plan for a major flood in 2017.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow has responded to Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke's opinion piece where he raises concerns about the rising cost of the South Rockhampton levee.

THE choice is between raising Gladstone Rd at a cost of over $100 million (figure provided by the State Government) or building the South Rockhampton Levee for similar dollars.

One of them will be built.

The design for the ring road assumes that Gladstone Rd is flood free.

I recognise that the cost of both projects is more than originally costed, but the differences between the two options is like chalk and cheese.

Only the levee protects local jobs, local families and local schools.

Raising Gladstone Rd might keep the national highway flowing but it compromises access to some of our businesses along Gladstone Rd.

Building the levee is still a no-brainer.

LEVEE MAP: This is the latest map depicting the features and alignment of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee. RRC

We have already tried to secure a meeting with Minister Dick and I have raised the issue directly with the Premier, as Barry already knows.

This seat is very marginal and I believe that our Member has great access to ministers as a result.

Could Barry please facilitate a meeting or advocate on our behalf?

I am happy to join him at the meeting if he wishes or to provide further information.

But I'm sick of everything being a political battle.

Getting good results for our community requires maturity and a willingness to work together.