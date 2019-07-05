Barstool-wielding man fights off machete thief

A regular at a popular Gold Coast tavern has fought off a machete-wielding thief with a bar stool in the early hours of this morning.

The armed robbery occurred at the Mermaid Beach tavern at 12.45am when a man wearing a balaclava and carrying a machete entered the former McDonalds through a back entrance.

The thief demanded money from a 37-year-old staff member.

But as the woman went to get money from the till, a 29-year-old patron of the pub stepped in, picking up a bar stool and hitting the thief in the head with it from behind.

The stunned thief swing the machete and continued to demand money.

The tavern staff handed over the money and the balaclava-clad man attempted to run.

But both the bar stool-wielding patron and staff member chased him and wrestled him to the ground, getting the money back and forced the would-be thief to leave empty-handed.

Nobody was injured in the robbery.

The man is described as aged between 45 to 50 years, Caucasian, large build, balding with brown hair shaven, large nose and Australian accent. He was wearing a black hooded jumper, black track pants and a black balaclava.

Anyone with information can contact Policelink on 131 444.