Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 18-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to entering a dwelling with intent. Photo: Nick Clayton.
The 18-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to entering a dwelling with intent. Photo: Nick Clayton.
Crime

Semi-naked intruder’s bizarre request

by ANNIE PERETS
4th Jun 2019 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN wearing nothing but underwear jumped the fence of a Palm Beach home, walked inside and asked a resident for a towel.

Antonio Fisher told the Southport Magistrates Court he had gone for a swim in the ocean in the dark on March 4 and needed a towel.

The 18-year-old man pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with intent.

Police prosecutor Donn Reid said the house's resident asked Fisher to leave and a "scuffle" ensued between the pair about 8pm.

"(Fisher) told police he went for a swim and it was cold and he saw a light on in the victim's house," Mr Reid said.

"He did not know the victim."

Representing himself in court, Fisher said he was homeless in March.

"I was in my underwear," Fisher said.

"I was heavily intoxicated at the time and I was also not on my medication."

Fisher said he has since gained employment as a bartender.

He was fined $750 and no conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Show More
court crime gold coast intruder semi-naked

Top Stories

    Full steam ahead on Rockhampton Ring Road following election

    premium_icon Full steam ahead on Rockhampton Ring Road following election

    Politics Feet under desks in Canberra means focus shifs to Ring Road and Third Bridge construction

    CWA to make a return again in community after closing down

    premium_icon CWA to make a return again in community after closing down

    Community 'It was just friendship and a nice little group'

    Livestream opens up opportunities for league talent

    premium_icon Livestream opens up opportunities for league talent

    Rugby League Players to gain more exposure with new livestream parternship

    • 4th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
    Vandals cause thousands in damage to Rocky sporting ground

    premium_icon Vandals cause thousands in damage to Rocky sporting ground

    News ASSOCIATION seeking public assistance to catch hoons