Base hospital boss responds to social media claims

A post on Facebook caused a stir on the weekend claiming Rocky Base was at capacity. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ROCKHAMPTON Base Hospital has hit back at claims that it was at capacity after a post on Facebook caused public concern.

Executive Director Wendy Hoey said she found out about the claims this morning after the post went up on Rockhampton and Gracemere Crime Watch.

"The post had nothing to do with the hospital,” she said.

"We were pretty busy as we always are on a Monday after the weekend but this weekend wasn't a particularly busy weekend with patient numbers.

"Yesterday we had 126 patients through the Emergency Department... that's a bit average for us.

"Whether we're at capacity or not, we will always see patients coming in and we don't want patients or the community worried they will not be seen.”

Ms Hoey said on the weekend, 100 per cent of category 1 patients were seen within one minute of arriving at hospital.

Eighty-nine per cent of category 2 patients were seen within 10 minutes of arrival.

"We're pretty proud of the stats,” she said.

"Everyone who came in and needed time critical treatment received it.”

To accommodate trauma numbers, a second theatre was opened on Sunday.

"It was busy for trauma on the weekend and we had two theatres working all day yesterday to deal with the trauma coming in,” Ms Hoey said.

"That takes up beds but the floors kept going all weekend... we're a public hospital and we're always going to be busy.”

Surgery was also busy, with a number of elderly fractures taking a long time through theatre.

"Apart from that, it was an unremarkable weekend,” Ms Hoey said.

"Doctors and nurses work tirelessly in Emergency seeing people through and I would encourage any patients who don't require emergency treatment to hold off coming to hospital and see your GP.

"There's opportunity for people to be looked after through home services and aged care services, as sometimes it's better and safer to be looked after at home.

"Those who are sick or require emergency or specialist treatment will be seen in time.”

Ms Hoey said people can ring 13 HEALTH if they have any health issues they are unsure about.

They can visit the hospital's Facebook page CQ Health for any alerts.