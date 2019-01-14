Bash Brothers hit straps in huge win

The Bash Brothers have sounded the Big Bash League a warning after leading Brisbane to a crushing win against the Renegades in Geelong.

Heat blasters Brendon McCullum (69) and Chris Lynn (66 not out) were back to their best as the Heat kept their BBL finals hopes alive with a 101-run victory.

The Heat are sitting in the bottom three on the BBL ladder at the halfway mark of the extended tournament, but have time on their side to make a late run to the finals.

They racked up 4-192 before restricting the Renegades to a paltry 91, snapping a seven-match losing streak against the Melbourne franchise despite losing fast bowler James Pattinson (side strain) for the remainder of the tournament.

AUSTRALIA IS LYNN-SANE

Lynn has found an unlikely ally in his quest to play in this year's ICC World Cup.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was dumfounded Lynn has been left out of Australia's 50-over team for the current series against India.

Lynn has failed to make the most of 22 limited overs appearances for Australia and was last week axed from the ODI team.

But he is the BBL's leading runscorer this summer with 313 runs at 52.16 and Vaughan said Australia must persist with him for the World Cup in England.

"With the way he strikes the ball, if he's committed to being a 50-over cricketer then he's the kind of cricketer you'd really want to work with," Vaughan said.

"He can change the course of a game. In a 50-over game, you give him 20-30 balls and he can change the momentum of the game."

Chris Lynn can change the momentum.

HEATED UP TOO LATE?

The Heat hit their straps but have they left their run too late?

Brisbane has three wins from its opening seven matches to sit in the bottom three on the BBL ladder.

The finals seem a long way away for the Heat, but they have shown some promising signs lately with those three wins coming in their past four matches.

The extended BBL season, which sees each team play 14 matches this summer, means the Heat have time on their side.

But they must turn around their form at home.

The Heat have lost all four matches in Queensland this summer - two at the Gabba and two on the Gold Coast.

They host the Sydney Thunder at the Gabba on Thursday night in what is a crucial match.

BRYANT A SHINING LIGHT

While the Heat's form has been up and down this summer, they have unearthed a shining light in opening batsmen Max Bryant.

Bryant has been a revelation at the top of the order and delivered on predictions he was the "Baby Bash Brother".

The 19-year-old from the Gold Coast has scored 195 runs at 27.85, including 26 fours and eight sixes.

Despite his tender years, Bryant is one of the most effortless boundary hitters in the BBL.

He recorded his top BBL score with 44 from 24 balls and his striking is so powerfully he barely has to swing the bat to see the ball sail over the ropes.

The Heat and Queensland will face a battle to retain him long-term as he has caught the eye of other clubs in his maiden BBL campaign.

Max Bryant is the “Baby Bash Brother”.

FIGHT IN THE OLD DOG

McCullum has fought back following a shocking start to the tournament.

The New Zealand star had scores of 4, 4, 8 and 14 to start the summer and at 37-years-old, questions were being raised about his future.

But the ex-Black Caps gun has racked up 56, 50 and 69 in his past three innings to prove he has some fight left in him.

"I haven't batted any different in the last three games than I was in the first four," McCullum said.

"I've managed to get a little bit of luck which you need in this game."

BRISBANE BOWLERS ON FIRE

While the Heat have a very strong batting line-up on paper, their bowling stocks have traditionally been average.

The loss of former Test quick Pattinson was expected to be a crushing blow, but Brisbane's bowlers stood up.

Spinners Mitchell Swepson (3-22) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1-16) were excellent while batsman Matt Renshaw was a surprise option to open the bowling and finished with 0-11 from two overs.

Young quick Brendan Doggett (3-16) lived up to the hype which saw him picked for Australia's Test tour against Pakistan late last year.

The Heat's bowlers proved they can deliver if the batsmen give them a decent total to defend.

