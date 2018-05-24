Bashing threats to neighbour in front of cops and kids

HE yelled out "come out here you c---, I'll bash you” in front of police and children and then he pushed an officer when they went to arrest him.

Mandu Naiche Ross-Millar, 34, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of public nuisance and one of obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police had been attending a Tarramoore Rd residence in relation to another matter when Ross-Millar exited his residence, walked to another and yelled out the challenge.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said there was a neighbourhood dispute and a close relative of Ross-Millar's had returned to his residence saying she had been bashed by one of the people involved in the dispute.

Due to his 11-page criminal history being littered with like offences, Ross-Millar received a three-month wholly suspended prison term, operational for 12 months.