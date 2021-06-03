MP calls on mayor to stand down during crash case

A federal Queensland MP has used parliamentary privilege to call for Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill to step down while she remains before the courts over a crash.

A federal Queensland MP has used parliamentary privilege to call for Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill to step down while she remains before the courts over a car crash that killed a motorcyclist.

He also called on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to discipline a state MP who was knocked out at a Townsville nightclub in a punch-up.

Cr Hill, 60, was charged with driving without due care and attention causing death last year after she was involved in a crash that ended in the death of motorcyclist Darryl Lynch, 33.

She is yet to enter a plea.

LNP federal Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson, in a late evening speech to Parliament focused on Townsville's staggering crime rates, said the people of Townsville had been hit by 483 break-ins and 131 car thefts in the month of May.

He took aim at the state Labor government and called for the party to "clean out the rot that starts at the very top".

Mr Thompson said Townsville had the unenviable title of having a sitting mayor "who is facing a death charge in the courts" and a state MP, in Les Walker, who had been banned from the city's main night-life strip over a punch-up.

Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill

"While it's important to note in this House that I make no judgment on the circumstances surrounding the accident, and extend my sympathies to all involved, it has been truly horrific for Mr Lynch's family to have to see the person who was behind the wheel of that accident remain so visible in our community and appearing on their television screens almost daily," he said.

"In the interests of basic decency… I would ask the Mayor to reconsider her position and stand down until after her matter has been finalised and due process has occurred through the court."

Mr Thompson also called for the Premier to start leading by example on crime and discipline Mr Walker for "his role in the drunken brawl that saw him fined and banned" from the city's Safe Night Precinct.

"It's no wonder young criminals in our community are laughing at the system when the law makers in this state hold no regard for the law and receive no repercussions from their unlawful actions," he said.

In response to Mr Thompson, Cr Hill said: "I am not going to comment on matters raised under parliamentary privilege."

Cr Hill previously described the incident as a tragic situation for all involved, especially the family of Mr Lynch.

Mr Walker was given a talking-to by Ms Palaszczuk after he got into a pub fight at Townsville's Mad Cow tavern while celebrating his birthday in January, landing him - and the two men - with a public nuisance fine and a banning notice from the town's nightclub district.

Mr Thompson's comments come a day after federal LNP Member for Ryan used parliamentary privilege to call for CCC chairman Allan MacSporran to stand down pending an inquiry into the watchdog's role in the sacking of Logan City Council.

Originally published as 'Basic decency': MP calls on Mayor to stand down during crash case