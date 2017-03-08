'Bat people not consulted': vocal local's foreshore concerns

Vocal animal welfare activist Lyn Laskus has raised concerns over council's foreshore redevelopment plants. Pictured here challenging the council's decision to expand the Emu Park Caravan Park into a resident colony of flying foxes at Bell Park in 2013. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ASBESTOS and flying fox fears have become the unlikely focus of the Livingstone Shire Council's foreshore redevelopment works.

Two vocal locals raised concerns this week the recently completed stabilisation and erosion control works at the former Yeppoon Hospital and Aged care site would have a "detrimental impact" on roosting bat colonies.

Lyn Laskus has taken her woes to council, with claims the "local bat people" were not consulted on the protected species during the planning process, despite council's assurance they would.

"I and many others are concerned about the race to get this done will effect the health of the mangroves/waterways with any further works and 'stuff ups'," she said, referencing collapses during the works.

"I believe after recently seeing that work in the creek that it will have a detrimental effect on the permanent flying fox roost."

Completed Schematic Design of the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project. INSET: (R) animal welfare activist Lyn Laskus of Emu Park. INSET: (L) Mayor Bill Ludwig with project managers James Gallagher and Joel Coates at Fig Tree Creek erosion works site. TCL

Yeppoon local of 60 years, Dean Hinton shares Ms Laskus' concerns, and also fears asbestos discovered at the site has not been treated or transported correctly.

But the Livingstone Shire Council hit back at both claims, saying the stabilisation works are complete and have in fact bettered the environment.

A spokesperson said council notified the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection before work began on February 13.

Mayor Bill Ludwig with project Managers James Gallagher and Joel Coates as council crews carry out stabilisation and erosion control works at Fig Tree Creek. Contributed

They said the roosting flying foxes were monitored before and during construction, and remained in the mangroves without being disturbed for the "vast majority of the project".

"The project did not appear to cause any distress to the animals and, as part of the works, the newly stabilised creek bank is being revegetated with mangroves and additional native vegetation to enhance the natural value of the area, as well as providing an additional buffer the flying fox colony," they said.

The spokesperson responded to asbestos concerns stating the State Government had undertaken site decontamination works to remove discrete fragments of asbestos containing materials (ACM).

"In December 2014, Coffey Environments Australia Pty Ltd (Coffey), which had been commissioned by the Department of Health (DOH), completed a soil asbestos assessment for the site," they said.

"Coffey's assessment concluded that concentrations of ACM on the site had been reduced to below health-based investigation levels for all potential land users, and that any minor residual pieces of ACM on the site were not considered to present an unacceptable risk based on scientifically derived risk levels."

Artist's impression of Yeppoon Foreshore lagoon. Photo contributed. Photo contributed ROK220416lagoo

Schematic designs are available on council's website, and subsequent changes are guided by the project steering committee and reviewed by an internal project control group before going to council. State and Federal funding guidelines also play a significant role in determining the ultimate scope of works, milestones and timelines.