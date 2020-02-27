Menu
CALLIDE MINE: Batchfire is offering Production Trainee opportunities for recent Callide Valley school leavers.
News

Batchfire seeks production trainees

Contributed
27th Feb 2020 10:58 AM | Updated: 12:48 PM
CHRIS Coombes, Batchfire Resources Business Head has announced Batchfire is offering Production Trainee opportunities for recent Callide Valley school leavers with a genuine interest in developing a career in mining.

Trainees will complete a structured training plan to achieve a Certificate III in Surface Extraction Operations plus obtaining coal competencies in operating various types of heavy mining equipment.

"The future of Callide Mine is dependant on skilled employees who live in our local communities therefore trainees must be residents of the Callide Valley Regional area. This includes townships of Biloela, Goovigen, Jambin and Thangool and their immediate areas" Mr Coombes said.

Applicants must be at least 17 years of age and possess a valid driver's licence and have completed schooling within the last 3 years.

For more information visit www.batchfire.com.au/employment.

