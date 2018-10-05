Menu
Red Bull Racing’s Jamie Whincup on his way to setting the fastest qualifying time at Bathurst on Friday. Picture: Tim Hunter.
Motor Sports

Whincup dominates Bathurst qualifying

by James Phelps
5th Oct 2018 6:05 PM

RED Bull record-breaker Jamie Whincup fired the first shot at this year's Bathrust 1000, blasting his way to a Mount Panorama qualifying win on Friday.

In an all-out battle for a top-10 shootout spot, Whincup clocked a 2.04.10 to edge out Dave Reynolds and Scott McLaughlin.

Whincup stormed his way to the fastest lap of the day to set himself up for a shot at Bathurst 1000 glory.

"That was intense,'' Whincup said.

"I was just hanging on the edge. We went out late and got the most out of it. I couldn't be happier.''

The session was red flagged with 10 minutes remaining when Jack Le Broq became Mount Panorama's first victim of the year.

In a smash that stopped Cameron Waters from landing a top-five time, Le Broq went into the wall at turn one to stop qualifying while a clean-up took place.

Whincup was leading the fight when the session resumed, with the Red Bull star followed by James Courtney and  McLaughlin.

Fan favourite Craig Lowndes struck late to book himself a spot in the top-10 shootout with a time of 2.04.57.

