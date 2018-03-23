Baton's first run in the Beef capital

LOCAL LEGEND: Aaron Kelly is proud to be taking part in the baton relay on Friday afternoon.

WE HAVE joined forces with QSuper to bring readers the inspiring stories of local Central Queensland members taking part in the Queen's Baton relay.

For the first time ever, the Queen's Baton will grace the Beef Capital today, with a bevy of well-known sporting names set to carry the baton throughout Rockhampton's streets.

Rockhampton man and glazier at AB Glazing, Aaron Kelly, will be one of the first bearers taking on a leg of the relay at 3.48pm on High St.

When Mr Kelly was approached by Rockhampton Regional Council "out of the blue last year”, he was "honoured” and knew something like this could "inspire” future young athletes of Rockhampton.

"I was born and bred here and have lived here all my life and my family is all from here,” he said.

"I'm very honoured and very proud to be carrying the baton.

"I'm excited that my children will be able to be on the sideline and watch their dad do something that's a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"This relay is great for Rockhampton and puts Rocky on the map... just like the Meares sisters, Jamie Dwyer and Mark Knowles.”

To Mr Kelly, an event like this will show the rest of the world, "a lot of great people come out of Rocky”.

"This is an opportunity to celebrate how great we are as a community and put on a show for the game's baton relay,” he said.

While working as a journalist in 2002, a young Mr Kelly was enamoured by the excitement of the Manchester Commonwealth Games.

He even had the opportunity to cover the games and a couple of well-known faces, the Meares sisters.

"That was a really exciting time when I was just starting my career as a writer and those games made us friends,” Mr Kelly said.

"I've definitely followed the games over the years.

"Having that opportunity... and now this opportunity is pretty special. To be a young reporter covering the games for Rocky and now to hold that baton for Rocky is pretty exciting.”

Being a survivor of melanoma cancer, this opportunity to raise more awareness for melanoma research and to inspire others struggling with the disease is something that is not lost on Mr Kelly.

"For other cancer survivors, it's an honour to represent them in the community,” he said.

"I'm showing people that although they might be diagnosed, it doesn't mean they don't get these opportunities.”

Rockhampton's relay celebrations include a family welcome event from 4.30pm to 9pm at Alf Kele Memorial Park, with a fun run followed by an after party, market stalls and a movie.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said "baton bearers have been selected from all walks of life from volunteers to well-known athletes and Rockhampton's two torchbearers David Malone and Kenrick Tucker are truly special representatives within our community”.

"The baton will travel along the longest and most accessible route ever and it's a great opportunity for all Queenslanders to get involved in the biggest event our state has ever hosted,” said Mr O'Rourke.

Mr Tucker, namesake of the Kenrick Tucker velodrome, will be kicking off the relay at the velodrome at 3.23pm.

BATON RUNNERS:

3.23pm: Kenrick Tucker

3.30pm: Kerri Meares

3.32pm: David Malone

3.35pm: Antonio Mann

3.37pm: Diana Wode

3.40pm: Timothy Griffin

3.43pm: Cienna Joyner

3.45pm: Darryl Schneider

3.48pm: Aaron Kelly

3.50pm: Kaylah Pattel

3.53pm: Grant Cassidy

3.56pm: Luke O'Donnell

3.58pm: Jack Quinton

4.01pm: Marge Brown

4.03pm: Corneel Vandelanotte

4.06pm: Molly Cottam

4:09pm: Jamie Simpson

4.11pm: Tanya Burnett

4.14pm: Elne Bezuidenhout

4.16pm: Mark Knowles

4.19pm: to be announced

4.32pm: Craig McCormack

4.54: Dion Schloss

4.56pm: Alayna Schloss

4.59pm: Bradley Richards

5:01pm: Ellysia Davis

5.03pm: Jackson Hughes

5.06pm: Emilee Burness

5.08pm: Mathew O'Brien

5.11pm: Scott Neill

5.13pm: Caitlin Buttenshaw

5.16pm: Cameron Cuskelly

5.18pm: Suzanne Messmer

5.20pm: David Barber

5.23pm: Lachlan Hinchliffe

5.25pm: Drayden Marou

5.28pm: to be announced

5.30pm: Rockhampton Community Celebration