Batsman puts on 'Warner-type performance' in T20 final

Tom Isles was one of Reece Plumbing's best bowlers in the Frenchville Sports Club T20 Corporate competition grand final against The Bangarangs on Saturday night. Allan Reinikka ROK190119acorpcri

CRICKET: Reece Plumbing have reigned supreme in the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate T20 competition, securing the title on the third last ball of an entertaining grand final.

Victorious captain Marty Penfold said it felt "a bit surreal” after his side beat defending champions The Bangarangs in Saturday night's decider at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground.

"I can't believe we've actually won. I wasn't expecting that,” he said.

The Reece Plumbing team after their hard-fought win in the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate T20 grand final on Saturday night. CONTRIBUTED

"Tonight was exceptional. It went down to the last over and you can't ask for any more than that.

"That's what you play cricket for. You don't want to have an easy win, you want to make sure you're working for it.”

The Bangarangs batted first, scoring 139 from their 20 overs.

Mick Cay top-scored with 44, while Jason Wells put on 21.

Reece got off to a good start in the run chase, and were 2-78 after 10 overs.

Reece Plumbing's wicket keeper Marty Penfold and The Bangarangs' Jason Wells. Allan Reinikka ROK190119acorpcri

However, The Bangarangs' Cay then made his mark with the ball, taking 3-19 from three overs to slow Reece's scoring.

The result came down to the last over, with Reece needing three runs to win.

The Bangarangs' Jason Wells produced two dot balls before Reece managed a single and then Brad Dale hit the winning runs on the fourth delivery.

Ash Humble starred with the bat for Reece, scoring an unbeaten 50, while Rick McCorriston made 32.

Penfold said his boys were exceptional with the ball, and did well to restrict their rivals to 139.

Action from the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate T20 grand final between Reece Plumbing and The Bangarangs. Allan Reinikka ROK190119acorpcri

He said Tom Isles did a cracking job and was unlucky not be rewarded with a wicket, while Nathan Atkinson bowled well to take wickets.

Penfold said Humble was brilliant with the bat.

"He said he wanted to put on a Warner-type performance tonight and he did,” he said.

The Bangarangs' captain Terry Wreghitt said he always knew it was going to be a tight contest against Reece.

"It's always a tough match against those guys. They've got a good all-round team so you really have to be on your game.

"We thought we might have been a little bit short with the runs on the board, we wanted to get up over 140.

"It's always tough to go down in the last over but the Reece Plumbing boys were too good tonight.”