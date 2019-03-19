Batten down the hatches, severe thunderstorm approaching

A SEVERE thunderstorm is rapidly approaching Rockhampton and residents are warned to prepare for damaging winds and large hailstones.

Calliope and Mount Morgan are also likely to be affected as the storms pass over the area during the next couple of hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.