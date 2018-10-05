Batten down the hatches, there is a storm coming for CQ

RAIN'S COMING: The Meissner had just over 11mm at their Biloela property on September 25.

RAIN'S COMING: The Meissner had just over 11mm at their Biloela property on September 25. Pip Meissner

ROCKHAMPTON is predicted to be on the edge of a thunderstorm today, says the Bureau of Meteorology.

BoM Meteorologist Nicholas Shera said today there will be a medium to high chance of showers for the Rockhampton region.

There is possibility of thunderstorms going into the weekend with today being the "most significant” day.

Mr Shera said there is an upper trough coming in from the west which will peak over the Capricornia region today.

"It begins to weaken after that,” he said.

The storm itself is predicted to strike further south.

"Biloela can see a lot of the thunderstorm... more than Rockhampton and Gladstone,” Mr Shera said.

"Biloela forecast has a high chance of showers.”

There are still some chances of showers tomorrow and Sunday for Rockhampton.

Emerald will miss out with only a slight chance of rain and not much from the thunderstorm.

Temperatures across Rockhampton will stay around the high 20Cs and low 30Cs, sitting around the average for this time of year.

It may get slightly cooler as the overnight temperatures will be slightly below average.