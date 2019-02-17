Batteries, bangers and barbecues fund-raising

Battery World franchisee charity coordinator Greg Georgarous, together with Century Batteries' ambassador ET (Andrew Ettinghausen) serving up a snag to Soldier On's Jodi Coleman to thank her for her service.

HE'S putting down his battery charger and brandishing tongs and tomato sauce.

Rockhampton Battery World owner Tony Wren is readying for a barbecue with a difference.

Australia Day may have come and gone, but across the country Battery World, together with charity Soldier On, is giving us a good excuse to again heat those burners.

Last year Tony, along with 109 Battery World owners across Australia, rolled up his sleeves to set an arm wrestling record to raise Solider On's profile.

But this year he just wants you to come along and share a snag on Friday at his store on the last weekend of summer.

The charity, that provides support and assistance to service personnel and families across the whole of our defence forces including individuals from the Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Patrol is asking Australians to host a BBQ on the weekend of February 22, as a 'Salute to Summer' to help raise funds to keep their services running.

Soldier On Ambassador and former corporal Jodi Coleman, who served in East Timor, said the notion of a barbecue goes hand in hand with mateship.

Ms Coleman, who is married to a former soldier and current army reservist said: "so it's with this in mind we're encouraging all Aussies to serve their mates, in support of those who have served our nation and what better way than to throw a barbecue and invite the people you care about.”

And so, Battery World, together with Century Batteries has answered the call: they've bought the snags and are throwing on BBQ's across the nation all for a gold coin donation.

"For many people, it's (barbecue) also the place they actually feel relaxed enough to open up and talk to another person about their problems,” Mr Wren said.

"And that is what Soldier On is really trying to achieve: to take away the stigma that everything has to be perfect all the time: that for these people, who have had to be the bravest in the most terrible of times, have somewhere to talk where they feel comfortable.

"I love to talk to people, so would love to serve you up a snag so if you need battery advice, I'll be happy to chew your ear off: but you'll need to give me a gold coin first.”