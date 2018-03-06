Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE IMAGE: A woman was taken to hospital as a precaution after a house fire.
FILE IMAGE: A woman was taken to hospital as a precaution after a house fire. Scott Powick
News

Battery malfunction suspected to be behind Emerald fire

by Jessica Powell
6th Mar 2018 6:00 AM

A BATTERY malfunction is suspected to be behind a small house fire at an Emerald residence.

Emergency services were called about 11.25am on Saturday to the scene on Jacqueline Drive, Emerald.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed police officers who arrived at the scene prior to QFES assisted a 21 year-old woman from a bedroom window on the second storey.

"They found a ladder and assisted her down,” he said.

"It was so she didn't have to go through the lower level and be subjected to the smoke.”

The fire, in the downstairs of the house, had been already been extinguished by the woman's friends with a garden hose prior to police arriving.

The 21 year-old was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

emerald house fire queensland police service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
FINAL TALLY: CQ charity rodeo raises 'phenomenal' $175K

FINAL TALLY: CQ charity rodeo raises 'phenomenal' $175K

Sport Community-minded couple now planning next project

Design ramps up safety fears

Design ramps up safety fears

News Yeppoon resident critical of council's 'dangerous' construction.

The Range's Mary Street property talk of the town

The Range's Mary Street property talk of the town

News Additional viewings needed to be scheduled.

Health scare pushed Yeppoon mum find the "guts&#8221; of the issue

Health scare pushed Yeppoon mum find the "guts” of the...

News Local nutritionist to hold seminar on the importance of gut health

Local Partners