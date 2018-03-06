Battery malfunction suspected to be behind Emerald fire

FILE IMAGE: A woman was taken to hospital as a precaution after a house fire.

FILE IMAGE: A woman was taken to hospital as a precaution after a house fire. Scott Powick

A BATTERY malfunction is suspected to be behind a small house fire at an Emerald residence.

Emergency services were called about 11.25am on Saturday to the scene on Jacqueline Drive, Emerald.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed police officers who arrived at the scene prior to QFES assisted a 21 year-old woman from a bedroom window on the second storey.

"They found a ladder and assisted her down,” he said.

"It was so she didn't have to go through the lower level and be subjected to the smoke.”

The fire, in the downstairs of the house, had been already been extinguished by the woman's friends with a garden hose prior to police arriving.

The 21 year-old was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.