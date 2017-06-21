25°
Battle against all odds: "We knew something was wrong"

Christine Mckee
| 21st Jun 2017 6:18 AM
Linda Curtis has written a book about her husband's battle with Motor Neuron Disease.
Linda Curtis has written a book about her husband's battle with Motor Neuron Disease. Chris Ison ROK200617cmnd1

THE ICE bucket challenge swept the world in 2014. Celebrities, politicians and ordinary mates all over the globe found themselves doused in bucketfuls of ice.

It was all to raise awareness of a disease without a test, a cure or even much in the way of treatment.

By the time the gimmick had run it's course, just about everyone had heard of motor neurone disease.

 

The Morning Bulletin&#39;s editor Frazer Pearce doing the ice bucket challenge in 2014.
The Morning Bulletin's editor Frazer Pearce doing the ice bucket challenge in 2014. Allan Reinikka ROK030914aice2

Linda Curtis was 35-years-old with two young children when her husband Andrew was diagnosed with MND in 2008.

Andrew and his young family were devastated.

Within hours, the diesel fitter and union president went from working on enterprise bargaining agreements for mine workers to fighting for his own life and the will to see his children grow up.

"He was someone who liked to be in control," Linda said,

"We were told to 'go home and make the most of things', but Andrew would have none of it.

"He would say 'where there is life, there is hope'."

Andrew and Linda had been together since they were 16-years-old and to his wife, who had never heard of motor neuron disease, the diagnosis was 'unbelievable'.

"We knew something was wrong," she said.

"He was very lethargic with weakness in his limbs and after doing everyday things, he would have to rest for hours. That wasn't like him at all.

"His speech was slurred...but we never once thought it could be something super serious.

"He worked hard and travelled a lot, so we put it down to a stressful time."

Motor neurone disease has no test, no cure and little in the way of treatment.

Most people live for two to five years after diagnosis, but Andrew Curtis died after just nine months.

"One of the frustrating and terrifying things is there's no test for MND, it's a process of elimination," Linda said.

With two young children and a husband she was still in love with, Linda faced life without her best friend of almost 20 years.

"I was probably in denial and always hopeful," she said.

"Andrew was invincible. There was nothing he couldn't do."

Four of Andrew's siblings were nurses and together the family decided to care for him at home and do whatever could be done.

They moved to Mt Morgan to be closer to Andrew's family and "wonderful support from Mt Morgan and Biloela Hospitals".

"It was very surreal," Linda said.

"I'd go down the street and everyone knew my story.

"We couldn't have been in a better place.

"The support we had, even from strangers...people would cook us food, it was unbelievable.

"Mt Morgan was very good to us."

Then twice, against the advice of his doctors, Andrew travelled to India for stem cell treatment.

The decision was made after a lot of research, early results showed some improvement and Linda says she can't fault the Indian doctors who were "enormously helpful".

But for Andrew, who's breathing had become very compromised, it was too late.

"We started the process to get cells imported into Australia, which had never been done before so there was no process or protocols," Linda said.

"We did get an indication it would be approved, but by that stage it wouldn't be helpful to us."

Andrew died in November 2008 and Linda remains buoyed by the courage he showed.

"You're strong because you have to be," she said.

"I had two little kids who'd lost their Dad, so they couldn't lose me too."

While Andrew was undergoing treatment, Linda had been keeping a diary.

From those diaries emerged a book, Our Stem of Hope, about the journey through Andrew's illness.

"It wasn't a decision to write a book, it just happened naturally," Linda said.

"It was very cathartic and helped me process everything that happened, but it took years to write."

Linda says she essentially wrote Our Stem of Hope for her children, now aged 14 and 16, "so they can understand who their Dad was and what happened".

There is still no cure for motor neurone disease and much more research is needed, but Linda says her book also shows that you can choose your own path, no matter what you're faced with.

Our Stem of Hope was published by Sidharta in Melbourne and is available from all major online distributors.

www.ourstemofhope.com.au

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  ice bucket challenge linda curtis motor neurone disease our stem of hope stem cell therapy

