THE Cordingley Street Basketball stadium comes alive with activity on Saturday night as it hosts the Mixed Martial Arts Fight Night, Battle at the Beach Fight Night.

Rhino Mixed Martial Arts Coach Chubbs O'Connor said the night was a not-to-be-missed bout of fights with both local and state fighters coming together to test their skills in an action-packed program.

"It will be a night of both boxing and kickboxing with MMA rules applied," Chubbs said.

"All fights will be in the octagon cage just like the UFC and I am sure it will test the skill levels of all fighters.

"The main event will see Yeppoon fighter Jye Wyllie take on Sunshine Coast fighter Ty Duncan in what is sure to be a well-matched bout, both being amazing athletes.”

The bar is running with all proceeds going to not for profit, Yeppoon Gymnasium and Movement Centre.

Proceeds of $5 from all ticket sales will be donated to Rural Aid to help farmers doing it tough.

"This will be the seventh major fight event we have run in the past seven years, we are all very excited to see the community come along and enjoy watching our local fighters bring their best," he said.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS FIGHT NIGHT