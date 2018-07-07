Battle for John Jarro Shield to deliver spirited contest

RUGBY LEAGUE: It's third versus tenth but both Norths and Fitzroy/Gracemere are promising a spirited contest when they face off tonight at Browne Park.

There is more than just competition points at stake with the teams playing for the coveted John Jarro Memorial Shield, currently held by Norths.

Now in its 23rd year, the shield clash engenders plenty of passion and captains Joshua Johnston (Norths) and Jai Broome (Fitzroy) expect nothing different tonight.

"This is an important game. It's very sentimental and the boys always lift for this one,” Broome said.

"I know we can't make the finals but we still want to be competitive in every game.

"This is a great opportunity for us to not only get a good win but to get the shield back.”

Fitzroy/Gracemere are win-less so far this season but Broome is pleased with the spirit shown each week by the team, despite it being on the wrong side of the scoreline.

"The big positive is we just don't give up. It's all or nothing until the end,” he said.

"My late grandfather always said to me, 'Never go down until a dead horse kicks you' and that's how I like to think we play each game.”

Johnston said Norths were preparing for a hard, physical contest.

"I think we lift every time we come up against these boys but any time there's a shield involved I think it's pretty exciting because it draws a bigger crowd and everyone tends to play a bit better footy,” he said.

Johnston attributed Norths' good form this season to "effort and working for each other”.

"We're just taking it one game at a time,” he said.

"We're in the top five and it looks like we'll stay there but there's still five weeks of fixtures to play so we've just got to finish out the season strongly.”

The shield showdown kicks off at 6pm today.

In other Round 14 action, Woorabinda play Gladstone Brothers, Tannum take on Biloela, Emu Park host Yeppoon and Valleys meet Rocky Brothers.