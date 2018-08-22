Battle for Prime Minister addressed by CQ's politicians

LEADERSHIP STRUGGLES: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry while the PM visited a farm on the outskirts of Rockhampton.

CENTRAL Queensland's politicians have shared their thoughts on the messy leadership challenge to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull yesterday which left his long-term future hanging by a thread.

Motivated by the lack of decisive leadership and egged on by conservative dissidents, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton threw his hat into the ring and received the backing of 35 anonymous (40 per cent) supporters in the party room.

Mr Dutton later resigned from Cabinet.

The loss of faith in Mr Turnbull's leadership was a bad look for a government heading towards the next election with a number of Queensland's marginal seats, including Capricornia and Flynn, perched on the precipice of electoral oblivion.

With the One Nation party threatening to devour the LNP's vote as it did in the recent Longman by-election and with Labor's candidates snapping at their heels, two of CQ's incumbent politicians indicated their support for a Peter Dutton-led LNP.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said it was not surprising Queensland would want to see one of our own in the top job.

"The Prime Minister is traditionally from New South Wales or Victoria but there's no reason why we can't have an LNP member in The Lodge,” Mr O'Dowd said.

On Monday night, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry told the ABC that she would have a better chance of holding her tenuous seat with Mr Dutton as leader.

"I certainly do in Queensland but you know it's more than Queensland, it's the whole country, so you'd have to ask the other people in the other states about that,” Ms Landry said.

Following up on her comment yesterday, Ms Landry said she was a National and regardless of what happened in the Liberal party room, she was focused on the matters that affect the lives of Central Queenslanders.

"I continue to drive my agenda for major job-creating infrastructure projects like Rookwood Weir and the Heavy Vehicle Ring Road.

"We have been very successful to date and I intend to continue that record.”

Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson said Central Queenslanders were sick of this government fighting with each other instead of working for our region.

"It would be nice if, just for one day, the LNP could work out how to create secure jobs, restore penalty rates and restore the funding they've cut from our local schools and hospitals,” Mr Robertson said.

"Whether the LNP chooses Turnbull or Dutton as their leader, they'll still put big business over Central Queensland. And every time, Michelle Landry will back them in.”