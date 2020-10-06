Battle is on for the biggest barra in premier fishing event

Despite windy conditions, Craig Griffiths and Karim De Ridder won the 2019 Fitzroy River Barra Bash fishing tournament after catching 11 fish which measured 770 metres at Port Alma.

ROCKHAMPTON’S premier fishing event begins tomorrow with 100 teams from around Queensland hitting the mighty Fitzroy River for their chance at $20,000 in prizes.

The 2020 Fitzroy River Barra Bash will run until Saturday, October 10.

Presented by the Frenchville Sports Club, general manager Damien Massingham said the 2020 event was bigger and better than ever.

The event is in it’s third year and this year’s event has COVID-safe practices in places.

“The 2020 Fitzroy River Barra Bash Tournament is a great competition for keen anglers’ to lure fish for barramundi and threadfin salmon,” he said.

“In addition to the actual two-day barramundi tournament, the Frenchville Sports Club will play host to the Fitzroy River Barra Bash Boat Draw on Saturday October 10 where one lucky winner will take home a Stessl 440 Apache Pro Boat with a 50hp Yamaha Outboard Motor valued at over $30,000.

“While the winner doesn’t have to be in attendance to win the boat, if your name is the lucky one pulled out of the barrel you’ll also win a Minn Kota Electric Motor.

“Whilst all our tournament participants will receive an entry for the boat, entries are open to anyone over the age of 18. All you need to do is make a purchase of selected items at the Frenchville Sports Club, or purchase raffle tickets for $5 each at the Club Reception from today.”

Anyone who is feeling unwell is asked to stay home.