Parliament ear-ring side seats in Adani stoush

LNP Senator Ian Macdonald with a giant You Can't Stop Adani earring in Parliament. Picture: Supplied Facebook

LNP Senator Ian Macdonald wore a giant pro-Adani earring in the Senate after his Greens counterpart wore an opposing pair last week.

Senator Macdonald complained about Greens Senator Larissa Waters wearing, much smaller, "Stop Adani" earrings on Thursday.

He asked the Senate President Scott Ryan if Senator Waters was allowed to wear the earrings as they had a slogan on them.

Queensland Greens Senator Larissa Waters wears Stop Adani earrings in Senate.

Senator Ryan said Senator Macdonald was welcome to wear earrings into the chamber until he decided if they were allowed.

Yesterday Senator Macdonald took up the challenge wearing a giant "You Can't Stop Adani" sign on one ear, which he had cut out and laminated from a previous edition of the Townsville Bulletin.

Senator Macdonald said the Greens "deliberately flouted" Senate rules prohibiting the wearing of party or political slogans into the chamber.

"I raised a point of order with the President who said he would look at the earrings issue and report back but, as a throw away line, he invited me to 'wear some earrings of your own before I make a ruling'," he said.

"Today I took him up and did just that to highlight two points - the deliberate flouting of Senate Rules by the Greens, and secondly - to highlight, perhaps naughtily, the view of most Queenslanders that you can't stop Adani.

"Thanks to the Townsville Bulletin for the front page headline I used for my 'earring'."