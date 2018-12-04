Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LNP Senator Ian Macdonald with a giant You Can't Stop Adani earring in Parliament. Picture: Supplied Facebook
LNP Senator Ian Macdonald with a giant You Can't Stop Adani earring in Parliament. Picture: Supplied Facebook
Politics

Parliament ear-ring side seats in Adani stoush

by CLARE ARMSTRONG
4th Dec 2018 5:13 AM

LNP Senator Ian Macdonald wore a giant pro-Adani earring in the Senate after his Greens counterpart wore an opposing pair last week.

Senator Macdonald complained about Greens Senator Larissa Waters wearing, much smaller, "Stop Adani" earrings on Thursday.

He asked the Senate President Scott Ryan if Senator Waters was allowed to wear the earrings as they had a slogan on them.

Queensland Greens Senator Larissa Waters wears Stop Adani earrings in Senate.
Queensland Greens Senator Larissa Waters wears Stop Adani earrings in Senate.

Senator Ryan said Senator Macdonald was welcome to wear earrings into the chamber until he decided if they were allowed.

Yesterday Senator Macdonald took up the challenge wearing a giant "You Can't Stop Adani" sign on one ear, which he had cut out and laminated from a previous edition of the Townsville Bulletin.

Senator Macdonald said the Greens "deliberately flouted" Senate rules prohibiting the wearing of party or political slogans into the chamber.

"I raised a point of order with the President who said he would look at the earrings issue and report back but, as a throw away line, he invited me to 'wear some earrings of your own before I make a ruling'," he said.

"Today I took him up and did just that to highlight two points - the deliberate flouting of Senate Rules by the Greens, and secondly - to highlight, perhaps naughtily, the view of most Queenslanders that you can't stop Adani.

"Thanks to the Townsville Bulletin for the front page headline I used for my 'earring'."

adani ian macdonald mining politics resources

Top Stories

    Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    premium_icon Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    Environment Company focus is on local business participation and local employment for three year construction project

    Another East St business to close its doors before Christmas

    premium_icon Another East St business to close its doors before Christmas

    News Building is unfit to work in and the owners have neglected to fix it

    Welcome cool change today to quench CQ's thirst

    premium_icon Welcome cool change today to quench CQ's thirst

    Weather Fire danger set to drop in line with dropping temps and rain drops

    Infrastructure committee to discusses boat ramp's future

    premium_icon Infrastructure committee to discusses boat ramp's future

    Council News Someone has made RRC an offer too good to refuse.

    Local Partners