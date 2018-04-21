Battle of the beach as Yeppoon, Emu Park face off tonight

MR CONSISTENCY: Yeppoon Seagulls skipper Sam Holzheimer has been leading from the front in the opening rounds of the Rocky A-grade competition.

MR CONSISTENCY: Yeppoon Seagulls skipper Sam Holzheimer has been leading from the front in the opening rounds of the Rocky A-grade competition.

RUGBY LEAGUE: "Hold on to the football.”

That will be the main message Yeppoon Seagulls coach Scott Minto will have for his troops before they take on the flamboyant Emu Park Emus at Webb Park tonight.

The Seagulls have made the perfect start to the 2018 Rockhampton Rugby League season, and are sitting on top of the ladder after winning their four opening fixtures.

Minto said while winning games was important, he and his players wanted to maintain a high level of performance week to week.

"I've probably been a bit hard on the boys by not being overly content each week but we're just aiming to produce quality football and I really want to keep the players focused on achieving that,” he said.

"I think as a whole we're playing well but we're still lacking the consistency we want.

George Grant has been one of the Seagulls best this season.

"It's all about getting into alignment and we've had a few changes in the last couple of weeks which may have had a bearing on that.

"I think Round 1 was a pretty good example of how we can play when we get it right and that's where we want to be every week.”

Minto is expecting a "really tough one” against the fourth-placed Emus.

"They've got some good players. They've got big mobile forwards, quick outside backs and good halves in Caleb Tull and Yoren Major.

"They're always going to be hard to contain so we have to make sure we're on our game.

"We need to hold on to the football. If we can keep equal possession at a minimum we'll give ourselves a good chance against them.

"We've always prided ourselves on playing fast attacking footy so if we've got the ball in our hands I think we will trouble them.”

Minto cannot stress enough the influence stalwart Gavin Hiscox has had on the group.

Seagulls stalwart Gavin Hiscox is inspiring his younger teammates. CONTRIBUTED

"Your middle players dictate how the game is played largely. They're the ones doing the hard work and getting the team forward.

"Gavin's there digging in and getting his hands dirty, which is inspiring to those young blokes.

"It really makes a difference having a player of that calibre in your line-up and I think he's really helped some of our players reach a new level.

"We have a young side - the average age is about 23 - but when you throw someone like Gavin into the mix all of a sudden your side becomes a different outfit.”

Minto said workhorse Hiscox, Sam Lollo, winger Jamie Minto and hooker George Grant had been among the Seagulls' best.

He also had glowing praise for lock forward and skipper Sam Holzheimer, who he said was fast emerging as one of the best players in the competition.

Tonight's game kicks off at 6pm, with the under-20s at 1.30pm, reserve grade at 3pm and women at 4.30pm.

A-GRADE LADDER

Yeppoon 8

Rocky Brothers 6

Norths 6

Emu Park 6

Biloela 4

Woorabinda 4

Tannum Sands 4

Valleys 2

Gladstone Brothers 0

Fitzroy-Gracemere 0