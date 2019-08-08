Battle of the billboards turns bizarre

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga's new billboard went up this week.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga's new billboard went up this week. Jann Houley

THE battle of the billboards has turned bizarre.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga's counterpunch billboard, defending her record and reputation, went up late Tuesday but that has only inspired the man who initiated the attack on her to look at buying more billboard spots as he campaigns against her.

James Ashby caused a stir when he commissioned a billboard along the busy Yeppoon Rockhampton Rd thoroughfare, which read: "Dear Brittany You Can't Be Trusted With Keppel's Future.”

Mr Ashby is Pauline Hanson's One Nation chief-of-staff and after Mrs Lauga's "big screen” message popped up this week, he revealed plans to step up his presence.

"I've had conversations with billboard agencies to increase our numbers of them around the regions,” Mr Ashby said.

"We'll intensify and the easiest way to make sure billboards don't go up, is to make sure you follow through on the promises you've made to people in that seat of Keppel and in the Rockhampton region as well.”

Mr Ashby said he wasn't necessarily prepared to stop at one more billboard.

The original billboard which caused a stir. Jann Houley

"There's at least four (billboards) we're looking at.”

When asked about potential locations, Mr Ashby kept his cards close to his chest.

"Well, we've got to keep some surprises,” he said.

Mrs Lauga kept her reaction short and to the point.

"More nasty billboards doesn't worry me in the slightest, but I am concerned about the message it sends to our local children,” she said.

Mrs Lauga initially said she was disappointed with Mr Ashby's billboard and she wanted to respond in a way that was polite.

Her billboard highlights her record of delivering more than $100million in local projects.

Those include $29million for the Yeppoon Lagoon, better roads, Keppel Kraken, Mt Archer, Emu Park and Barmaryee sporting precincts, as well as many school upgrades.

The main thrust of Mr Ashby's beef with the Labor MP, which he previously said was both personally and politically motivated, centres around election promises, in particular those relating to Great Keppel Island.