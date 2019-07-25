BATTLE ROYALE: Schools go head to head for business glory

NATIONAL FINALISTS: CQUniversity lecturer Gordon Stewart with (left to right) Ayden Scott, Alexa Roder, Jorja Downey and Joshua Sanderson from Heights College.

TWO teams from Central Queensland will be amongst those battling for the top spot in the national final of the Schools Business Challenge.

Hosted by CQUniversity, Heights College students Ayden Scott, Alexa Roder, Jorja Downey and Joshua Sanderson will represent Rockhampton region in the national final.

Teacher Heny Wijaya said the school was grateful for the opportunity provided by the Schools Business Challenge in promoting accounting, business and legal studies.

"Additionally, the winning prizes that form part scholarships of the students' enrolment at CQUni business and legal studies provide a good incentive in motivating our students to participate in the challenge,” Ms Wijaya said.

Emerald Christian College will represent the Emerald region with Bree Sauer, Reginald Oughton, Grace Taskis and Curtis Freeman determined to finish on top.

Emerald Christian College's Bree Sauer, Reginald Oughton, Grace Taskis and Curtis Freeman. Contributed

Emerald Christian College teacher Janine du Plessis said she was proud of the young men and woman competing.

"Their general knowledge is impressive,” she said.

"The students always enjoy learning about current local and global affairs. They have been preparing themselves by reading up on the latest business innovations and use a variety of resources to prepare.

"The team is ready for the big challenge ahead and is looking forward to the final event. I believe the other teams should watch out.”

Taking part this coming Tuesday, July 30, teams from across Queensland, and one from Melbourne, will compete from their local CQUniversity campus via videoconference.

Teams are challenged to correctly answer 10 questions on four topics; accounting, management and business, economics and law, and current affairs/general knowledge.

Dean of Business and Law Professor Lee Di Milia said the annual Schools Business Challenge seemed to be growing increasingly popular.

In its 5th year, it included students from 32 schools across Rockhampton, Emerald, Gladstone, Bundaberg, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns, Brisbane and Melbourne.

"It started with us contacting schools and now we are in the fortunate position where schools are contacting us to be involved,” Prof Di Milia said.

"It suggests we are doing something positive that's of benefit to schools in regional areas.

"Once again the Challenge was enjoyed by all the participants and their supporters and the competition was conducted in a friendly spirit.

"The School of Business and Law wants to further develop the thinking and skills of Challenge participants.”

Each member of the winning team in Round 1 received a $1500 CQUniversity Scholarship, to be used upon their enrolment in the School of Business and Law at CQUniversity. Each winning school received a trophy and $500.

Each member of the winning team of the national final will receive an additional $2500 CQUniversity Scholarship. The winning School will also receive a trophy and $3000 cash prize and the runner-up school will receive a $1500 cash prize.