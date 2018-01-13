Bayton Award finalist gives back through donation

NEW FOCUS: Rockhampton artist Erin Dunne on her last day as a full-time art teacher at Emmaus College. Erin is focusing on her own art practice this year instead of teaching full-time but may do some relief teaching.

HER drawing of Rockhampton's Custom House caught the eyes of people visiting the Rockhampton Art Gallery's Bayton Award finalists exhibition last year.

But for 27-year-old Erin Dunne, it was her first solo exhibition that was shown at the gallery mid 2016 that inspired to "give something back" by donating a commission art piece as the first prize of a fundraiser raffle.

"It (exhibition) was really pivotal in my career," she said.

The Friends of the Rockhampton Art Gallery are running a raffle, to be drawn in June, as part of the group's annual fundraiser efforts for which the funds go towards the purchase of art works to be added to the gallery's amazing collection.

Speaking with The Morning Bulletin this week about her art, Erin explained how she came to the decision last year to put her full-time teacher's hat down at Emmaus College at the end of the year so that she could focus fully on her art.

While she will still make appearances as a relief teacher at the school where she taught for three years, her primary focus for 2018 was developing her own art style and submitting works into competitions.

"It was a really difficult decision to make to leave teaching," Erin said. "I really love teaching."

She said finding the creative energy after a full day of teaching to do art work was a big struggle.

"There isn't much creative juice left in the tank," Erin said.

She said while she was still able to do certain types of artwork - landscapes and landmarks - there wasn't enough creative energy to experiment and discover her own unique style - is she more Picasso than Monet.

Erin said she will still do landscape and landmark commission pieces and support the Rockhampton Art Gallery as it had been supportive of herself and other artists in the region in growing their art practices.

The commission piece Erin will do as the first prize of the raffle has some stipulations - no portraits as it is difficult to get a likeness from a photograph and it would take a substantial amount of sitting time if a person sat for a portrait.

So instead, Erin is happy to do what many in the region have come to love about her artistic talent - drawing landmarks, houses or landscapes.

Grab a ticket in the raffle - of which second prize is a gourmet hamper worth $100, third is 12-months Friends membership worth $25 - for your chance to win a framed commission artwork by Erin valued at $900.

Check more of Erin's work on Facebook or Instagram at her Erin Dunne Visual Artist accounts.

