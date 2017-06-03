Bayton Award's surprise twist at the opening night

Emu Park artist Nora Hanasy with Friends of the Rockhampton Art Gallery President Robert Hughes and Nora's sculpture Rebels and Guardians which will a part of the gallery's collection.

AN Emu Park artist got the surprise of her life last night at the Bayton Awards opening.

The Friends of the Rockhampton Art Gallery committee, which have been busy trying to raise $15,000 towards the purchase of an Ian Fairweather painting, decided to put a halt on this goal and support a Capricorn Coast artist.

The committee president Robert Hughes announced last night that the committee was purchasing Nora Hanasy's sculpture 'Rebels and Guardians' to be added to the Rockhampton Art Gallery's collection.

"It's interesting to read the statement about her work but Nora writes about totems and protection from evil, standing strong and rising in opposition and how struggles develop our strengths,” Mr Hughes said.

"All this from sculptures made from materials once discarded.”

Ms Hanasy said while she originally hadn't wanted the piece to sell, secretly wanting to keep the piece for herself, she was stoked it will become part of the Rockhampton Art Gallery's permanent collection.

Rebels and Guardians is a five piece sculpture of totems made from discarded objects the artist found across the region and symbolises hope.

