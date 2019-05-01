Baz and hanks bring the King to Qld

Baz Lurhman’s Elvis Presley movie to be filmed on Gold Coast

ELVIS is coming to the Gold Coast.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced acclaimed director Baz Luhrmann will make a biopic about the legendary performer on the Glitter Strip.

Hollywood legend Tom Hanks will star in it - but he won't be playing The King.

In state parliament today, the Premier said: "I am passionate about the Queensland Screen industry - you might say I have a burning love for it.

"It injects billions of dollars into our economy. On my recent trade mission to the United Kingdom, I received an urgent message. Could I change my schedule to meet a legend of Hollywood and Australia who wanted to fly from New York to meet me.

"I agreed - we met - and now the deal has been done.

"That meeting was with Baz Luhrmann, producer of Romeo and Juliet and four of the ten highest-grossing Australian films of all time - Australia, The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge and Strictly Ballroom.

"If I sound all shook up - I am. Baz Luhrmann has chosen Queensland as the place to produce his next masterpiece."

The Premier confirmed the biopic on the life of Elvis Aaron Presley would be filmed at Village Roadshow Studios.

"He is bringing Memphis to Mudgeeraba - Graceland to Gaven - in summer we can certain bring the sultry humidity of the south," Ms Palaszczuk said.

This production is expected to employ 900 Queenslanders in roles including set construction, catering and costume design.

It is expected to inject more than $105 million into the local economy.

"It doesn't just offer work for Queenslanders - it offers opportunities for actors from other parts of the world to come and visit Queensland," the Premier said.

"I can also tell the house that the role of Colonel Tom Parker - Elvis' manager and a key part of this particular story - will be played by dual Oscar winner Tom Hanks."

The role of Elvis will be filled after a worldwide search to be overseen by Baz Luhrmann.