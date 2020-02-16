Hall snubs angry Gallen, eyes Sonny Bill

Barry Hall has snubbed arch rival Paul Gallen for a bout with Sonny Bill Williams.

AFL champ Barry Hall will snub his boxing arch rival Paul Gallen to chase a super fight with Sonny Bill Williams after the English Super League season.

Hall's promoter Danny Green has told The Sunday Telegraph that negotiations broke down with Gallen last week over promotional rights for a rematch, sparking a war of words with the retired Cronulla Sharks warhorse.

Hall and Gallen fought out a brutal but highly controversial draw in Melbourne last year.

"Barry's going to move on and fight Sonny Bill instead," Green said.

"We've spoken to (SBW's manager) Khoder (Nasser) and they're on board.

"We'll do it in Sydney later this year when Sonny Bill is available.

"I've done two previous deals with Khoder and it's always been a handshake.

"I trust him. Barry's keen, they're keen."

Don’t expect another Code War between Barry Hall and Paul Gallen any time soon. Picture: AAP

Green and his partner, celebrity accountant Anthony Bell, were planning to promote the rematch.

Gallen wanted to bring in his own promoter, Matt Rose, who also looks after Tim Tszyu and footballers Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Jack Wighton.

Green says he even offered to pay Rose compensation for Gallen to compete under the same management agreement from their first fight.

"Gal's moved the goalposts," Green said.

"Last Friday Anthony Bell spoke to him.

"He gave us four terms and we met him on all of them: the venue, the number of rounds and a couple of other things. He was about to sign.

"We made our play but we're moving on now.

"It's been frustrating but that can happen in the boxing game."

Hall could fight tough rugby star Sonny Bill Williams. Picture: Getty Images

Instead, Rose and Gallen are now talking of fighting old UFC warrior Mark Hunt.

When contacted Saturday, Gallen blew up.

"I've got no idea what he's talking about," Gallen said.

"At the end of the day if it happens, it happens. I don't really care.

"I'm not fighting because I have to. I'm comfortable with my life right now.

"If he wants to run off and fight Sonny Bill, good luck to him. It would sell one-tenth of what me and Sonny would."

Green says it is disappointing, because Hall wanted to prove he should have won the first fight.

"I felt Barry definitely won," Green said.

"He threw the cleaner, harder shots. It was close, but Barry won.

"Fans were keen on a rematch but in all honesty, Sonny Bill was always our target.

"That's the big scrap. He's way bigger than Gal. He's got far more international appeal."

Hall will have a mid-year fight against a yet-to-be determined heavyweight before stepping in against SBW, Green says.