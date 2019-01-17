Menu
The Renegades’ Tom Cooper launches to catch the Sixers’ Moises Henriques on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty Images
Cricket

Finch set to return for victorious Renegades

by Sam Landsberger
17th Jan 2019 7:15 AM
Aaron Finch will return to captain a rejuvenated Melbourne Renegades on Saturday night after the red team jumped to second on the Big Bash ladder with a clinical victory in Sydney.

Returning paceman Kane Richardson's two early wickets consigned the Sydney Sixers to another disastrous power-play on Wednesday night before stand-in skipper Tom Cooper returned to form with the bat.

Richardson is the BBL's No.1 power-play wicket-taker and he overtook Rashid Khan (Strikers) with 14 scalps for the summer on Wednesday night, despite missing two games with a hamstring injury.

Cooper entered the SCG clash averaging just 15 runs but was a surprise promotion to opener last night and he cashed in with 49 runs (33 balls).

Remarkably, Cooper and Marcus Harris became the Renegades' eighth different opening partnership in nine games.

 

Tom Cooper starred with the bat for the Renegades against the Sixers. Picture: Getty Images
Cooper became the eighth different batsmen to be used at the top and he is now expected to open with Finch against the Melbourne Stars at Marvel Stadium.

That would give the Renegades nine fresh opening combinations from 10 games.

The Sixers were rattled at 4/29 after 51 balls. The Renegades raced to 1/79 after 51 balls and all five batsmen who faced a ball clubbed a six into the small crowd of 16,281.

The BBL ladder is as cramped as a tram in peak hour but the 5-4 Renegades have suddenly found some air.

They will drop to third on the ladder if Sydney Thunder defeats Brisbane Heat at the Gabba tonight but cannot fall any further before their home derby against the Stars.

Marcus Harris now has seven days to readjust to facing the red ball after battling to switch to cricket's fast-food format.

Harris, 26, scored only 40 runs from his three Big Bash League knocks between Test series and he will be replaced by Finch for Saturday night's derby against the Stars.

"I've been looking to play the ball late and leave the ball a little bit (at Test level) and then all of a sudden I'm trying to smack it out of the park," Harris said on Wednesday.

Some players are so used to the transition they find it as easy as changing clothes. Others, like Harris, clearly don't.

 

 

The Renegades’ Tom Cooper launches to catch the Sixers’ Moises Henriques on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty Images
