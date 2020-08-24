Retail staff score $1000 COVID bonus

Retail staff have been at the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Retail staff have been at the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of Supercheap Auto, BCF, Rebel and Macpac staff will receive a 'thank you' bonus up to $1000 for holding the frontline during the nation's deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Super Retail Group, the parent company of the four brands, announced on Monday it would pay between $250 and $1000 to its 10,000 staff

"We have asked a lot from teams in stores and distribution centres during the bushfire and COVID-19 events," the company said.

"This has been a stressful and challenging period.

"They have maintained a strong focus on team wellbeing and delivered for our customers."

The one-off boost comes as Super Retail revealed its financial year sales increased 4.2 per cent to $2.83b, driven in-part by Queenslanders' love of the outdoors.

Super Retail Group Managing Director Anthony Heraghty said the positive result could partly be attributed to pent-up demand to travel outdoors in Queensland and Western Australia.

"We thought and hoped that we'd see some underlying trends through this COVID period we might be able to take advantage of," he said.

"Queenslanders effectively went fishing and camping en masse over the winter period … which benefited BCF."

Queenslanders’ love for the great outdoors helped BCF deliver annual sales growth.

Mr Heraghty said enforced lockdowns also boosted Supercheap Auto's sales as people stayed home to tinker with their car.

Despite the growth the group reported a 20.9 per cent fall in full-year net profit to $110.2m due in-part to the backpay of wages to staff and support office restructure costs.

The sales comes despite COVID-19 forcing the shutdown of group stores in Melbourne and New Zealand.

Online sales jumped 44 per cent in the financial year.

Super Retail declared a final dividend of 19.5 cents per share, down from 28.5 cents per share, and payable on October 2.

In the first seven weeks of the financial year the group's sales increased 32 per cent.

Mr Heraghty acknowledged the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic but said "the government has handled it quite well".

FY19-20 SALES

Supercheap Auto: $1.11b

Rebel: $1.03b

BCF: $535m

Macpac: $131m