Be aware of laws for heavy vehicles this road safety week

Heavy vehicle safety is a topic in Road Safety Week this August.

Heavy vehicle safety is a topic in Road Safety Week this August. Kirstin Payne

HEAVY vehicle safety is being highlighted in Queensland Road Safety Week.

Police are urging drivers to remember driving a heavy vehicle requires extra care and attention on the roads.

In 2017, 33 people died and 443 people were seriously injured as a result of crashes involving heavy vehicles in Queensland.

About 80 per cent of fatal multi-vehicle crashes involving a heavy vehicle are not the fault of the heavy vehicle.

TOP TIPS:

Not all road users understand how to interact with heavy vehicles.

Be aware of other road users - they don't always know your blind spots.

If you're driving a long vehicle, you can legally use more than one lane to turn. Just make sure to give other road users enough warning by indicating as early as possible.

Driver fatigue or drowsy driving is a safety hazard for the road transport industry, often involving heavy vehicle operation.

Fatigue doesn't only relate to falling asleep at the wheel - even brief lapses in concentration can have serious consequences.

Driver fatigue is one of the Fatal Five, along with speeding, drink and drug driving (including medications), seatbelts and distraction.

Watch for fatigue warning signs and take the time to rest properly on your journey.

If you have a big journey ahead, plan your rest stops by downloading the RestSpace app. RestSpace is an app (available on Android an IOS) to help heavy vehicle drivers find rest areas as they plan their

journey. The app features a database of Queensland rest areas and allows users to access images and information. Download at www.restspace.com.au.

To see more about Road Safety week, head to Stockland Rockhampton today from 8.30am to 5pm and check out the display featuring road safety information.